Dr. Patrick Mitchell, a 58-year-old dentist who keeps ‘60s and ‘70s rock going in his Northeast office, is always up for a root canal, even these days when many of El Paso’s 250 or so dentists have closed their offices.
After nearly 30 years in practice, Mitchell has seen almost everything and has chosen to stay open to help those with dental emergencies. Pandemic or no pandemic, a toothache is a toothache.
Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered doctors and dentists to put off all but emergency procedures until April 21. He lifted the ban on elective surgeries on Wednesday with no specific word about dentistry.
But doctors might not rush to reopen their offices – for the same reasons they closed, Mitchell said.
“I suspect there are two main reasons you would shut down,” he said. “One is the economics, and the other is your personal concern about your own safety.”
Mitchell said he decided to stay open in part because he could afford it, especially with the prospect of getting federal Paycheck Protection Program compensation for 8 weeks of employees’ pay.
“The PPP has really kicked in and helped make sure I could stay open. But, more than that, I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, what I’m trained to do. I’m taking care of people who have problems.”
But it’s hardly been business as usual.
On one recent day, Mitchell pointed to his patient board showing just six emergency patients had come in. Normally, he’d see 25 to 30.
“But I’m providing a service for people who are having problems, keeping them out of the emergency room and providing a paycheck for my remaining employees,” he said. “And we don’t have any issues with our personal protection here.
“We had plenty of that gear before the crisis started.”
And, the fact is, many of the patients he sees just don’t belong in an emergency room – because ER doctors aren’t dentists.
“I had a lady come in the other day who had a bone die up underneath her denture,” he said. “Her face swelled up and she was in terrible pain.
“I numbed her up, cut it open and cleaned out the dead bone. She’s 85, and an ER is not equipped to deal with that. This is not their kind of medicine. They’re gunshots, heart attacks and things like that.”
