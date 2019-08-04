Have the munchies? The latest delivery app to expand into El Paso promises to make satisfying those cravings easier than a late-night run to the corner store.
GoPuff, a Philadelphia-based company founded in 2013, launched in El Paso last week, following in the wake of several other app-based businesses that now deliver everything from ice cream and diapers to rolling papers and beer in El Paso.
The companies are also expanding El Paso’s fledgling gig economy and are hiring couriers. Gig workers are generally treated as independent contractors and offered no guarantee of pay or benefits. Instead, they are paid by the job.
Favor, a delivery service that launched in El Paso a year ago, now has more than 1,800 couriers delivering orders in El Paso, according to a spokeswoman.
GoPuff customers can use their smartphones to order anything they might from a convenience store for a flat $1.95 fee and tip. The service now operates in more than 90 cities, including seven in Texas.
“El Paso was always on our radar to open,” said Elizabeth Romaine, communications director for goPuff. “We found the right facility and were able to take advantage of that.”
Food delivery apps have expanded into El Paso years after being available in other large cities. Uber Eats started service in El Paso in 2017, and other delivery apps now available in the borderland include Grubhub, Instacart, Postmates and DoorDash.
Before them, ride-hailing service Uber quietly drove into El Paso in 2014, followed by Lyft. House-sharing company Airbnb began to take hold here in 2016.
The difference between goPuff and other delivery apps is that goPuff has its own warehouse in El Paso with its own inventory of products, while apps like Favor and Uber Eats require drivers to go purchase products or prepared food before delivering them to their final destination.
Though food delivery apps can be convenient and speedy, they come at a price. Favor, for example, has a $6 delivery fee and a 5% to 9% booking fee, plus the tip for the driver. So if you order an $8 Whataburger meal on a hungover Sunday, you might end up paying $30 for that delivery.
GoPuff does not deliver prepared meals or items that they don’t already have in their inventory.
Romaine said using their own inventory and facilities helps cut down on costs for those ordering from the service.
“We control the entire customer experience, from order to delivery,” Romaine said. “You’re not dealing with any third parties since we warehouse our own inventory. We focus on products that are convenient and time-saving.”
Romaine said most goPuff users are millennials (generally, those born between 1981 and 1996) and teenagers but that some older folks are starting to use the service for things like diapers and pet supplies.
GoPuff does not disclose details about its financials or where its facilities are located. But a spokeswoman for goPuff said the El Paso facility is in the Stonehaven area, which is near the Eastwood Heights neighborhood in east-central El Paso.
The goPuff service is available to residents in the 79935, 79907, 79915, 79925, 79903 and 79905 zip codes. Romaine said goPuff could expand to more parts of the city in the future.
Favor recently expanded its services to Northeast El Paso and Fort Bliss, said Catherine Nissley, communications manager for Favor.
“We knew there was a demand in terms of being on post, and we were actively trying to build relationships with bases,” Nissley said. “We were very excited to add Fort Bliss. It’s great to be able to bring in a variety of restaurant partners and business partners. It expands who our customer base is.”
Nissley said Favor does not disclose the number of orders in each individual market.
DoorDash, another delivery app, recently came under scrutiny after reporting from the New York Times revealed the business was using customer tips to subsidize minimum payments for drivers, rather than the tips going directly to the workers. The company has since changed its policy.
Romaine said 100% of tips go to goPuff drivers.
GoPuff’s drivers are independent contractors. Romaine said there are about 30 drivers in El Paso so far, with a goal of 50 in the next couple months. The company also hires about 12 operations members in each new city, Romaine said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.