After days of gridlock at border crossings in Texas that have slowed international trade to a crawl, there might be a turning point.
The delays began last week when Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Public Safety to conduct “enhanced safety inspections” of commercial traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border.
But, on Wednesday, Abbott agreed to ease inspections at the Laredo-Colombia bridge after signing a memorandum of understanding with Nuevo Leónas Gov. Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda. Under the deal, the Mexican governor committed to enhancing security.
The inspections by Department of Public Safety troopers continued at other Texas ports of entry, including in El Paso.
Since Friday, delays at the city of El Paso’s international bridges have stretched as long as six hours, David Coronado, managing director of the city’s International Bridges and Economic Development, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Coronado said initial reports from the maquila industry in Juárez, one of the largest manufacturing centers on the U.S.-Mexico border, were that 40% to 60% of shipments were not making it across the border due to the delays.
“We are hearing complaints, concerns and problems from the industry, which is having the same problem as far away as Laredo,” he said.
The port of entry in Santa Teresa, which is normally closed on Saturday, was opened to provide an alternative route for trucks stuck at Texas ports in El Paso.
“We want to be a good neighbor and a good option for cross-border traffic,” said Jerry Pacheco, president of the International Business Accelerator in Santa Teresa. “Our CBP team bent over backwards to process as much traffic as they could in the last few days.”
Pacheco said the number of trucks crossing through Santa Teresa has risen significantly over the last few days, and wait times at the Santa Teresa port of entry have gone up, from 30 minutes to about an hour.
There were also some protests at the Santa Teresa crossing earlier this week, Pacheco said. He added that those might have been misguided, and participants may have misunderstood the differences in the inspection policies in Texas and New Mexico.
“Everyone knows how freyed our supply chain is. Doing this to ourselves, where we’re not getting products across the border, is not good,” Pacheco said. “It’s not a localized issue. We’re all tied in to the global supply chain.”
Abbott's inspection policy is one of a series of recent actions taken by the Republican governor in response to President Joe Biden’s plans to lift Title 42, a pandemic-era public health rule that has allowed authorities to quickly expel asylum seekers.
“With the end of Title 42 expulsions looming next month, Texas will immediately begin taking unprecedented action to do what no state has done in American history to secure our border,” Abbott said in a statement when he announced the policy April 6.
He directed the Department of Public Safety to increase inspections of commercial vehicles as they try to cross from Mexico into Texas. Coronado says the backups in El Paso began on Friday and have shown no signs of letting up.
The Ysleta Port of Entry on Tuesday was full of trucks waiting in line overnight, Coronado said.
“We have been working since last week with City Council and our state delegation to coordinate with fellow border representatives and senators to communicate and unite and communicate to Austin what is happening and the results of the new policy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.