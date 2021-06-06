Development in Far East El Paso shows no signs of slowing, and the area will soon get a new medical facility.
Dallas-based Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals is investing $23 million to develop a 36-bed rehab hospital at Maribel Chavez and Loop 375, north of Pebble Hills.
The 40,000-square-foot medical facility will create about 120 jobs with a total payroll of $8 million a year, according to a news release.
The new facility is being built on a 5.5 acre site and will include a courtyard, inpatient and outpatient gyms and equipment, aqua therapy, family gathering areas, a pharmacy and dialysis services. The 36 patient bedrooms and baths are “designed as if you were in a luxury hotel versus a post-acute care hospital,” the company says.
The site also has space for an 18-bed expansion if needed in the future, according to the news release.
Executives with Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals were not immediately available for an interview.
“Quality rehabilitation hospitals are a much needed ‘bridge’ for patients often between surgery and home,” Jay Quintana, CEO of Everest Rehabilitation, said in a statement.
Everest operates rehab hospitals in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Arkansas. They provide care for people recovering from injuries and illnesses, and for those with chronic conditions and disabilities.
