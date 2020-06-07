A Dallas-based real estate development company is making its first investment in El Paso’s industrial real estate market.
Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development, which is not affiliated with El Paso-based Hunt Companies, announced Tuesday that it has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot industrial building at 12590 Rojas. It is being built “on spec,” meaning without a tenant lined up.
“El Paso’s industrial market drew our interest due to its low vacancy rate and meteoric rental rate growth,” said Preston Herold, president of Hunt Southwest, in a news release. “Further investigation revealed little spec building product and a lack of supply of well-located, developable industrial land.”
Although warehouse space has become hard to find in El Paso, there’s not a lot of new space being built. That has pushed up rents and created opportunities for investors.
“Add in the ingredients of the recently ratified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the reshoring trend due to global trade disputes, as well as supply chain disruptions from COVID-19, and you have the fundamentals necessary for a strong spec development market,” Herold said.
In the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic led to widespread business closures, El Paso had 3.5% vacancy in the industrial sector, according to the latest MarketView report published by CBRE. That’s the lowest rate seen since the global real estate company began tracking the market.
Rents edged up in El Paso, with asking rates for Class A industrial space hitting $5.90. And, according to the report, five projects totaling 950,000 square feet were to “likely break ground” during the second quarter of 2020.
