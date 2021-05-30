The country’s path out of the pandemic is not linear, and many factors will impact the economic recovery, including the continued border closures, as well as an aging and shrinking workforce, the Dallas Fed chief said.
Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, spoke at a virtual Q&A event May 20 hosted by The Borderplex Alliance, a private-sector led organization that promotes economic development in the region.
The event was moderated by Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, and also featured questions from the audience and Roberto Coronado, a senior economist at the Dallas Fed.
Kaplan addressed topics ranging from inflation to the economic recovery after the pandemic, while taking a closer look at what’s happening in El Paso, the region and Texas.
One of the things still impacting the region is the closure of the U.S.-Mexico border to non-essential travel. The Borderplex Alliance released a statement urging the Biden administration to reopen the border. It has been closed to non-essential travel for more than 14 months, with several extensions.
Kaplan said he’d leave it up to public health officials to make the call on what to do, but that the U.S. side has progressed a lot with vaccinations.
“When we track economic data throughout the state, we are seeing the impact of the lack of traffic – goods sales, shopping, impacting businesses,” he said. “We know how important that relationship is. The export relationship is also important to Mexico and is a sizable portion of their GDP.”
The Dallas Fed’s forecast for GDP growth in the U.S. is about 6.5%, compared to about 3% for Mexico, Kaplan said.
He said some of the worst downturns in consumer spending were offset by a shift to other products and services. For example, while consumers spent less at restaurants and for leisure and entertainment, they spent more on home improvement.
“That helped mitigate the weakness in 2020,” Kaplan said. “As we’re heading into and growing into 2021, as we have more and more of the population vaccinated, we’re seeing mobility and engagement steadily improve and seeing a lot of those person-to-person contact industries start to reopen.”
But there are still some longer-term issues that the Dallas Fed is keeping an eye on, Kaplan said, including an aging workforce, a shift in who makes up the workforce and the education pipeline.
Kaplan said that about 2.5 million workers over the age of 50 who were employed in February 2020 before the pandemic now consider themselves retired.
“We expect a normal amount of retirements every year. But what’s happened is you have the normal retirements and also those who might have put off retirement in 2018 and 2019,” Kaplan said. “That’s a big loss of supply in the labor force.”
Kaplan said about 1.5 million women left the workforce last year to care for their children, and in-person schooling and accessible child care are critical to helping women get back to work.
“In this pandemic, women with children have disproportionately left the workforce,” Kaplan said. “Kids have not been in school in a reliable way and there’s been a lack of access to child care.”
The pandemic has also dented graduation rates across the Dallas Fed’s region, Kaplan said.
Traditionally, he said, school districts in the Dallas Fed’s region have graduated about 85% of seniors. In 2021, that dropped to about 65%.
“One of the surges in participation in the jobs report was in 16- to 19-year-olds,” Kaplan said. “In the short run, it might be a good thing. But my concern is if kids are not graduating high school, and are not at least getting their GED or diploma, it means they’re less likely to go for skills training to earn higher wages in their career.”
