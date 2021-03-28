If it seems like news out of the El Paso Police Department lately has included more reports about shootings and other violent crimes than usual, you’re right – partially.
Just since March 18, the headlines on Police Department announcements have read, “Stabbing at 9029 Padilla,” “One killed, one injured in double stabbing,” “Shooting on Lafayette” and “Murder on McCombs.”
And the apparent uptick in violent crimes is just about everywhere, but especially in big cities.
There was this headline March 16, “Houston Leaders Grapple with Continued Rise in Violent Crime,” and this in the Washington Post, “We’re facing a massive spike in violent crime.”
El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a public information officer for the department, confirmed that murders are up this year in El Paso as are officer-involved shootings.
“Through March 20, overall crime city wide is down 19% as compared to the same time in 2020,” Carrillo said in an email to El Paso Inc. on Thursday. “The only categories where there are increases are in murders. We are at 6 compared to 3 this time last year.
“Yes, the recent stabbings and shootings are concerning, but assaults overall are down 14% year
