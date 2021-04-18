An El Paso-based education nonprofit has pledged $100,000 to expand entrepreneurship and technology comprehension in the region, as well as address technology gaps.
On Wednesday, the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, announced the gift, which will be paid to the Success Through Technology Education, or STTE, Foundation over two years, according to a news release.
The gift will support the STTE Foundation’s efforts to get devices into the hands of students who need them, as well as its annual science fair and annual ceremony to recognize top educators.
“STTE aims to increase the number of students pursuing careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), and it is also working towards 100% digital literacy among young people in the region by 2030,” CREEED Executive Director Eddie Rodriguez said in a statement. “This dovetails perfectly with CREEED’s goals of improving the classroom-to-career pipeline and dramatically increasing the number of students with a college degree or credential by 2030.”
