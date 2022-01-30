Creator of the modern truck stop dies at age 89

Truck stop king and longtime El Pasoan James A. “Jack” Cardwell died Jan. 23 at 89, leaving behind a legacy as an innovative businessman and philanthropist along with the truck stops that still bear the Petro name, including the first one he started at Horizon Boulevard and I-10.
In 1975, Cardwell started Petro Stopping Centers, making life a little nicer for truck drivers with amenities they hadn’t seen before at truck stops – clean facilities, good food and large parking areas for their rigs.
Noting his passing, the online Truckers News credited Cardwell with “creating what would become the modern-day truck stop chain as we know it,” beginning with Jack’s Super Service in 1954.
When Cardwell sold Petro in 2007, the company had 69 stations and more than 5,000 employees in 33 states and was rated by Forbes as the 241st largest private company in the nation.
That year, he received El Paso Inc.’s Community Spirit Award for his philanthropy and that of the Cardwell Family Foundation.
He also had a hand in numerous other companies and backed Downtown revitalization efforts, as well as the expansion of the Medical Center of the Americas campus, where the Cardwell Collaborative building serves as an incubator for startup entrepreneurs and businesses.
The El Paso Community Foundation recognized him last year for his philanthropy and 68 years in the fuel business, as did Chevron for his 60 years as a Chevron marketer and dealer with C&R Distributing.
Cardwell’s longtime partner David Latimer, who now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it’s impossible not to be impressed with Cardwell’s “long and prosperous life.”
“I came in a few years after he started Petro, but Jack actually started the first self-serve truck stop ever,” Latimer said. “Jack had the idea back when truck stops had attendants that went out and pumped fuel and all that stuff.
“He thought if you could eliminate that and charge the customer a few pennies less, then you might have an advantage, and would customers pump their own diesel?”
That led Cardwell to open his first Petro station at the intersection of Horizon Road and I-10, and it’s still in operation, though far larger than the one-clerk-in-a-booth station he started.
Latimer said he had been in the quick oil change business for cars and proposed the idea to Cardwell. They introduced that service at the Petro station.
Their partnership lasted until Cardwell sold his Petro stations to Travel Centers of America, which had more than 100 locations.
“Back when I was thinking about doing something different, I just wanted somebody with integrity who would do what they said, and I found that in Jack Cardwell,” Latimer said.
Another well-known El Paso businessman, Ed Escudero, recalled working with Cardwell at Petro in 1998 until the sale in 2007 and how their partnership continued for years after that.
“I join many in the El Paso community in mourning the passing of Jack Cardwell and celebrating his amazing life,” Escudero said. “Over the course of more than 60 years, Jack shaped our region through not just his legendary business acumen, but also his huge spirit of service and generous philanthropy.
“Personally, I will always be grateful to Jack for taking a chance on a young first-generation college graduate and giving me so many formative opportunities and experiences early in my career.
“I was extraordinarily lucky to have him as a really good friend and role model for so long, and his legacy of service and commitment to our region continues to inspire me. I try as much as I can to follow in his footsteps.
Born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1932 to Aubrey and Agnes Cardwell, he was married to Martha Evonne Cardwell, who died in 2019 two weeks before their 66th anniversary.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.