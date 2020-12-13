The longtime El Paso entrepreneurs behind Hillside Coffee & Donut Co., Cantina Malolam, and many other local hot spots are opening two new Crave Kitchen & Bar locations.
Octavio Gomez, Nick Salgado and Rudy Valdes say the new restaurants will open in the coming months at 2660 N. Zaragoza in Far East and at 145 Sunset on the Westside.
The Zaragoza restaurant will open this month, Salgado told El Paso Inc. The Westside location will open in February in the Substation shopping center.
“The Eastside is growing so much, and the density over there felt right,” Salgado said. “We do well at Rojas and the Fountains, and we go where the people are. It’s such a busy street.”
Right now, there are four Crave locations all over El Paso, and the restaurant celebrated its 12th anniversary earlier this month.
The two new locations are part of a larger investment in the Crave restaurants, the trio said, including the remodeling of the Crave at 11990 Rojas.
Since opening their first Crave in 2008, the entrepreneurs have started several restaurants and bars, including Electric Cactus, El Cuarito and Fool’s Gold. They are also behind the quirky TI:ME at Montecillo retail center and DownTI:ME, a three-story office and retail complex.
Salgado declined to get into specifics about how much the owners were investing in the new locations, but said “the investment amount would be a lot of chicken and waffles,” referring to one of the chain’s popular dishes.
Gomez added, “In doing all these investments, it’s us believing in El Paso. We’re doubling down and hoping that everyone will be back to normal sometime soon.”
Small businesses and restaurants spent most of 2020 getting pummeled by shutdown orders that were imposed by local and state governments to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Gomez said the business was able to survive because of their customers and community support.
“We’ve definitely been hit, but El Paso has been very supportive of Crave,” Gomez said. “We’ve had support from the neighborhoods we’re in. It’s been slower, but we’ve been blessed to get through it.”
The new Crave locations will be retrofitted at already-existing buildings. Valdes said construction has been slowed slightly, but that it has been manageable.
“We have been slowed down a bit, from the contracts and everything across the board,” Valdes said. “It’s moving at a COVID pace, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary of now.”
The Crave restaurants are now offering dine-in and to-go options, and Salgado said some locations have been able to provide meals for local hospitals.
Valdes said the co-owners are grateful for the support from El Pasoans and are trying to multiply that gratitude.
“The community has been behind Crave for 12 years now,” Valdes said. “We’re doubling down during this pandemic because of that show of support, and El Paso has placed a great deal of trust in us. We want to show gratitude back to the city by having more locations to enjoy.”
