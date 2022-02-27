TJX distribution center
Back in October 2020, city leaders and economic development officials announced a $150 million investment by TJX Companies, which is building a distribution center on El Paso International Airport property, near the corner of Global Reach and George Perry Boulevard.
Work has possibly begun on the site, with the project registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.
The project is titled Project Tollway and lists TJX Companies as the project owner but no exact address is listed.
According to the TDLR listing, the distribution center will be 2.2 million square feet.
According to the city’s map of new construction, a new industrial permit for Project Tollway, at 3900 Global Reach, was issued in December.
The completion date listed by the TDLR is Aug. 31.
Transload
Work continues on large warehouse facilities for Transload Forwarding, a supply chain solutions company in El Paso and Juárez.
The $18 million project is 404,917 square feet and includes two shell warehouse spaces, parking for 184 vehicles and a guardhouse.
The project is near the intersection of Rojas and Bill Burnett Drive. According to the TLDR listing, the project is slated for completion at the end of October.
Mimco
The El Paso-based retail developer is working on several projects across the city, including in Northeast and Northwest El Paso, as well as the Lower Valley.
The company is building two Wing Daddy’s sites. One is in Northwest near the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso and the other at Nuevo Hueco Tanks south of Interstate 10.
Andy Moreno, senior vice president at Mimco, said the company usually buys land and waits for the deals to come, but that they bought these sites and worked specifically with Wing Daddy’s to build.
“Wing Daddy’s are filling in their holes and are savvy businessmen. Everyone wants to be near where the Amazon warehouse is,” Moreno said.
Those projects are slated to finish construction this spring, he said.
In the Lower Valley, at 701 Americas, Mimco is building 10,800 square feet of retail space that will include a Harbor Freight.
There are also pad sites coming near the corner of Americas and Alameda, in front of the Academy Sports + Outdoors athletic store.
Moreno said the company also has plenty of activity in the Northeast, including a recently built Olive Garden.
There’s a site at U.S.-54 and McCombs that will feature a Popeye’s and Whataburger.
At 11119 Sean Haggerty, there’s a retail center coming with chains like Dunkin Donuts and Boss Chicken, which Mimco has partnered with in other parts of El Paso.
“They grow, and we grow with them,” Moreno said.
