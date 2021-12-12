COVID-19 upended education. How college admissions, high schools and applicants are adapting.

April Ortega-Valdez wasn’t handed a roadmap on how to guide her campus through college admissions during a pandemic. As an assistant principal at Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas and mother to a high school senior herself, she is all too familiar with the stress of applying to colleges in the age of virtual learning.
“When the pandemic hit, it was a mind shift: How are we going to get our students to apply to college if we can’t even get them to turn on their camera on Zoom?” Ortega-Valdez said.
As national college application deadlines quickly approach, educators say COVID-19 has drastically impacted college readiness with classes going virtual, extracurricular opportunities drying up and standardized tests becoming difficult or impossible to schedule.
College admissions have transformed in response.
“Cornell University is a highly selective, Ivy League institution, but, like all of our peers, the pandemic forced us to change the way we evaluate students for admission,” said Shawn Felton, Cornell’s executive director of undergraduate admissions. “We have communicated that we would make every effort to understand each applicant’s individual context and challenges in relation to the pandemic.”
With many students applying without standardized test scores, many universities across the country have adopted a test-optional policy and are using other measures to evaluate applicants.
“For us, going test-optional wasn’t a big shift at all. There are many pieces in an application that can help us determine if a student will be successful at our institution,” said Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions at the University of Texas at Austin. “SAT and ACT scores have been a part of that, but when we don’t have that piece of information, we still have the transcript. We still have a lot of information that can bring us to the determinations we need to make.”
Other significant changes to admissions practices include rethinking how extracurricular activities are reviewed.
“At Cornell, we discussed the need to reduce expectations related to the presentation of extracurricular activities,” Felton said. “Since many secondary schools were reduced to a virtual-only existence, high school students and their admission applications do not look as they did before.”
At UT Austin, applicants are required to respond to the following short answer question: “Please share background on events or special circumstances that you feel may have impacted your high school academic performance, including the possible effects of COVID-19.” Wasielewski said the intention was to give every student at least the opportunity to reflect upon their experiences during the pandemic.
When responding to essay questions on applications, Coronado High School graduate and Harvard freshman Ana Paulina Serrano steered away from focusing on COVID.
“I pretended it didn’t exist when writing my essays to focus more on who I was rather than what was going on in the world,” Serrano said. “I wanted to present my identity as separate from this pandemic and talk about my previous experiences. That was my way of coping.”
Despite admissions teams waiving testing requirements due to applicants facing inequitable access to testing centers, Wasielewski said the test-optional policy threw some seniors off – especially after hearing that the SAT and ACT were important their entire lives.
Sofia Gomez was one of those seniors. A 2021 Andress High School graduate and first-generation college student, she remembers being filled with doubt last fall, before ultimately deciding to apply to universities without test scores.
“I felt more stressed going test-optional. When you’re applying to competitive schools, you don’t expect to be admitted without a high score attached to your name,” Gomez said.
Now a QuestBridge Scholar at the University of Notre Dame, she is confident that a number wasn’t necessary for defining what she had to offer.
Although universities have been transparent about their test-optional policies, Franklin High School senior Octavio Trujillo said he felt pressured from his school’s administration.
“What I heard is that testing isn’t optional,” Trujillo said. “I was told if I don’t send them, it shows something went wrong.”
Come springtime, UT Austin and Texas Tech University will determine if test-optional policies will remain in place for the class of 2027.
“This is going to be a big question in higher education: What does everybody do? Do we stay test-optional or return to standardized testing?” Wasielewski said. “Is it absolutely necessary to have a test score and a transcript? Probably not.”
Texas Tech’s director of recruitment, Rex Oliver, said about 56% of Texas Tech’s admitted applicants for Fall 2021 applied as test-optional.
“While final data is yet to be available, the trends we’re seeing this year are in line with those of last year,” Oliver said.
Luis Martinez, a teacher at Eastlake High School and co-founder of College Mindset Academy, hopes test-optional policies are a permanent change.
“Embracing a test-optional approach turned the college admissions world upside-down. It forced admissions to look more closely at the student as a person,” Martinez said.
While test scores may not be necessary for evaluating an applicant for admission, Wasielewski argued that standardized testing was still useful for placing students into the proper programs. For that reason, he said UT Austin plans to conduct a data analysis to better distinguish what materials are needed for admission and what is needed for program placement.
“When the education apocalypse hit, everything came to a halt. There was no sense of urgency when it came to college readiness. All the urgency went towards pandemic survival,” said Daniel Valdez, a Parkland High School teacher and co-founder with Martinez of the College Mindset Academy. “But we’re excited by the fact that out of all this chaos, there is a resurgence in college readiness. Suddenly, educators have realized the mistake they made in pulling the plug.”
The business partners established College Mindset, a college preparatory program, in 2014. Gomez and Serrano, the college freshmen, participated in the program and often asked for assistance when school counselors were not accessible.
Ortega-Valdez at Pebble Hills High School didn’t find COVID’s effects on education as apocalyptic.
“For me, it was a reevaluating time. Were we ready to go virtually? Absolutely not,” she said. “Everybody was flying the plane and building it all at once. It was something that pushed educators into a very uncomfortable area where you learned to be a problem-solver.”
Now that schools have reopened, Trujillo, the Franklin High senior, has found his motivation again – a change he attributes to finally being able to visit his school of choice, Texas A&M University.
“I go back to that vision of seeing myself on campus whenever I am struggling,” he said.
Oliver, director of recruitment at Texas Tech, urges parents and seniors to reach out to admissions officers either through phone or via email if they have any apprehensions.
“Students have a lot of things going on – not just their college application but struggles with mental health and home life and everything else that has come up in the last two years,” Oliver said. “Tell your story as much as possible. Tell us through the essays, short responses and letters of recommendation.
“If you have a failing grade, tell us why. If you missed school due to health reasons or because of a situation at home, we want to know.”
Perhaps the most overlooked consequence of the pandemic on college readiness has been seniors and high school graduates who have decided to put off college, or not attend at all.
“I used to live by the philosophy that college is for everyone,” Valdez said. “Now, I realize it’s not, but an education is.”
