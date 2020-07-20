The El Paso City Council next week will discuss ways the region can better prepare for and strengthen its response to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases continues to climb.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders will hear recommendations from the El Paso United COVID-19 transition task force on topics like preparedness, communication and contact tracing.
They will also discuss transparency efforts relating to information released on COVID-19 cases around the city.
The city is navigating an uptick in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and patients in the ICU. Officials said community spread is driving the spike and is making it increasingly difficult to trace cases.
As of Friday afternoon, the county had well surpassed the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 cases. There have been 177 deaths.
On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said a statewide lockdown was not coming. Even so, bars across the state are still closed, and business capacity restrictions remain in place.
Locally, schools and businesses are trying to figure out how to safely move forward. School starting dates have been pushed back to after Labor Day, and many districts are choosing to extend their online and distance learning capabilities.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city and county health authority, said the majority of cases are due to community spread.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, in the containment phase, what was more prevalent was travel related,” Ocaranza said. “As we’re in the mitigation phase, there’s been so much spread of the virus, and community spread is now more prevalent.”
About 46% of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County are through community spread, according to city data. About 41% of cases are through close contact, and 13.5% through travel.
Community spread means a case in which an individual does not know where they picked up the coronavirus.
“All the testing sites are reporting positives, and we’re getting those reports on the positive patients,” Ocaranza said. “It’s mainly community spread. We have to be more emphatic of how we’re able to slow the spread.”
The city is using contact tracers to attempt to locate people who have come into contact with those infected by the coronavirus. Ocaranza said the number of contact tracers has gone up as needed, but did not immediately have a number of how many.
“The more wide community spread we have, the less we’re going to find specific points that are a common denominator, unless we ask people where they’ve been in the last 14 days, and many might not say they went across the border; some people might not remember all the places,” Ocaranza said.
On Tuesday, the El Paso United COVID-19 transition task force will recommend a series of actions to help the region slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Recommendations include a COVID-specific scorecard for El Paso, based on a Harvard Global Institute scorecard that staggers reopening initiatives based on case data.
They will also recommend that the city partner with Texas universities to coordinate contact tracing efforts and “consider technologies that can assist contact tracing efforts and coordination.”
The task force will also recommend an increase in the accessibility and quality of data, expanding testing resources and contact tracing, and implementing surveillance studies to better understand community spread, according to agenda materials posted online.
City Council on Tuesday will also discuss whether to approve disclosing additional COVID-19 data to the public, including weekly reports of names of facilities and businesses with clusters of coronavirus cases.
While city leaders have said there are outbreaks at places like nursing and rehab facilities, there have not been official reports naming those places.
A clusters report as of July 10 shows there have been cases at elderly facilities, correctional detention facilities, health care facilities and government facilities, there are no specifics that name any of the locations of clusters.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.