Rick Seeberger insists that he is still chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, even though he submitted his resignation in January, and the local party elected businessman Ray Baca to the post on Feb. 1.
Baca is recognized by the state Republican Party, and the lawsuit Seeberger filed challenging the initial appointment of Baca as chair was dismissed on April 23 by El Paso County Court-at-Law Judge Javier Alvarez on the grounds that the court has no jurisdiction in the party dispute.
“The judge said that if the Republican Party says I’m the chair, it’s not his business to intervene – and the Republican Party says I’m the chair,” Baca said. “He just said that intra-party politics is not a matter for the courts.”
But Seeberger is holding out.
“We did not lose,” he said of the court’s decision Friday in a brief interview with El Paso Inc. “The judge just decided that he didn’t have jurisdiction. That’s all that took place.”
Asked what he’s going to do next, Seeberger said, “I’m not telling you what I’m going to do, but we’re going to continue to be the Republican Party.
“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to inform the Republicans of El Paso that what they’re being told is false.”
Baca, who says he’s trying to mend the rift in the party, is not above questioning the result of an election himself.
In an April 19 email letter to Republican Party members, Baca wrote, “Hello fellow conservatives … Wow, I just finished watching our President do a one hour television interview with Sean Hannity …. (I mean our real President – not the Pretender who illegitimately occupies the White House!)”
Seeberger, who ran against U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar for Congress in 2018, challenged county Republican Party Chairman Adolpho Telles in the March 2020 Republican Party Primary and won with the slogan, “Let’s start winning again.”
But, after disagreements with party leaders, Seeberger submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 20. The state party accepted his resignation before that date, named a temporary chair and called an election for party chair in El Paso.
In the interim, Seeberger changed his mind and sought to withdraw his resignation.
But the election for party chair went forward, and Baca defeated Bethany Hatch by 38 votes to her 24, and then named her as co-chair of the local party.
