It’s been sitting prominently on the corner of West Yandell and Fewel Street in Sunset Heights, an unoccupied and neglected derelict for 36 years just waiting for something terrible to happen.
But, quite the opposite, the 121-year-old, Italian Renaissance Revival-style residence was acquired by Ernest and Alicia Armstrong in August. They are painstakingly restoring the two-story home designed by a prominent El Paso architect, Edward Kneezell.
Kneezell designed El Paso’s first high-rise, the seven-story El Paso & Southwestern Railroad Building in 1907, which is now the BBVA Compass Bank building at Stanton and Franklin streets.
The Armstrongs had no ties to El Paso, but Alicia Armstrong was visiting family in Juarez when the big sad house on the hill caught her eye. She brought it to her husband’s attention, and they bought the house from Alicia Trujillo in July.
Ernest Armstrong heads a medical research company, Armaceutica, founded in 2019 and headquartered in El Paso, that’s working on a cancer drug with technology from the University of Texas at El Paso.
“We’re in 68 countries,” Armstrong said. “It’s a global thing, but it’s from El Paso. We’re rocking and rolling. Things are happening.”
And, last Monday, things were definitely happening at the Armstrong home. They were both at work with a crew on what has become both a worksite and a home.
“This was a derelict house,” Ernest Armstrong said. “Pieces of it were falling off. It’s been uninhabited for several decades and while the owner visited El Paso and his house once a year or so, it was effectively abandoned.
Armstrong said he got a good price for the 14-room, 3,500-square-foot house on the tax roll at $232,331, but “no bank would lend on it, and the amount of upkeep and repairs is staggering.”
“Other people were interested in it, but the enormity of it was too much, and you have to do it right,” he said. “Even the wall plugs and everything has to be bronze, has to be a bright quality and truly fitting for the period.”
Among the daunting tasks will be replacing the old asphalt shingles, many of which were nailed to the original wood shakes. Armstrong intends to install a $50,000 Tesla solar roof with energy-generating tiles that look like shingles.
“Nobody will even know they’re there, but it’s going to generate a lot of electricity,” Armstrong said. “It’s going to have a bidirectional meter, so if we produce more electricity than we use, it will run backward.”
The upside is they’ll get a 10-year loan from Tesla at 1% interest, plus the $12,000 reduction in their income tax for the year the roof is installed. It comes with a Tesla battery that provides electricity at night.
But in the Sunset Heights Historic District, exterior changes to homes have to be approved by the Historic Landmark Commission and be issued a “certificate of appropriateness,” which can be a high hurdle.\
Armstrong said after he explained the project to the landmark commission, the members unanimously approved the certificate he needed.
Asked why they’re also going to all the trouble and expense of restoring the house and not just updating it, he said, “It’s history. You can’t redo it, but you can restore it. That’s what we’re doing – trying to keep a great historic house that was literally falling down and bringing it back to its former glory as much as possible.
“That’s why my wife is redoing all the windows by hand, painstakingly slowly. We’re taking the effort to make it well done, not just done, not just a flip-this-house idea.
“Work is a reward in itself.”
Alicia Armstrong bragged on their master carpenter, Rogelio Puentes, who is supervising the restoration. But there is a three-sided sunroom at the top of the rear staircase that has 144, 12-by-12-inch windowpanes that she is tackling herself.
It means carefully removing the panes, scraping the old paint off the frames, repainting the wood and resetting the original panes. Asked how long it’s going to take, she didn’t have an answer.
“All these workers come to work from 8 to 4, and I start working at 7 before they arrive,” she said. “And, when they leave, we start working, my husband and me.”
Last Monday, they were both working along with Puentes’ crew at mid-morning.
Asked how much the restoration will cost, she laughed and said, “Double what we paid for the house.”
Among its interesting features is a basement that encloses a rocky hilltop and the original coal furnace.
“It’s not Mount Everest, but they built this house on a mountain of stone,” she said. “Two architects have told me this house hasn’t settled one inch and everything is straight.
“The architect built this house for himself and his wife and lived in it until he died.”
