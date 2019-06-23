All of Texas’ larger cities – except El Paso – have significant National Register historic districts downtown that have enabled property owners to restore historic buildings and get tax credits to cover a portion of the cost.
On Monday, a divided El Paso County Commissioners Court moved to change that by restarting the process to establish what would be the largest downtown National Register historic district in Texas, taking in 968 historic buildings and about one square mile.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego cast three key votes at the meeting to save Commissioner David Stout’s proposal to re-engage the Austin consulting firm that has already conducted an archaeological and historical survey of Downtown properties as part of its $140,000 contract.
Up next will be the community outreach piece of the contract with the Hardy, Heck and Moore firm, which commissioners suspended last year because of a city ordinance asserting control over property in any National Register historic district that Stout and others say is illegal.
“We haven’t set the new timeline yet, but the National Register designation probably won’t be finalized until at least late 2020,” Stout said.
Local preservationists say the national historic district designation would help spur the restoration of endangered historic buildings in Downtown.
The combined state and federal credits allow investors to claim 45 percent of restoration costs against their tax liability. If they don’t have enough tax liability to take full advantage of the tax credit, they can transfer the credits – essentially sell them – to another entity on a secondary market.
The federal tax credits can only be applied to certified historic structures that are income-producing, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
The issue between the county and city is not about the creation of a National Register district so much as it is the impact that city officials think it could have on the city’s plans to demolish historic buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood to build the arena voters approved in 2012.
“The environment is very toxic,” Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the Downtown Management District said in a candid conversation with El Paso Inc. before the final vote. “You have lawsuits in courts for years to save buildings that have no (historical) designation – like Duranguito.
“Say the county did move forward, and they’re now on the National Register (of Historic Places). The argument is the property owner can still do what he wants, but suits are being filed to save those buildings, so you’re not safe from being sued.”
The National Register historic designation generally places no restrictions on property owners unless they take advantage of the tax credits or there is a federal permit involved. When that happens, the project is subject to review by state and federal historic preservation agencies, and the owners must abide by detailed preservation standards.
Commissioners Court listened for three hours to 30 supporters of a National Register district who urged the county to lead while City Engineer Sam Rodriguez and Gudenrath asked the county “to hit the pause button.”
Rodriguez’s comments tracked a letter he wrote to Samaniego June 14 asking for the postponement.
“We have an opportunity to work together and align city and county efforts to improve El Paso’s quality of life and economy,” the letter read.
Rodriguez went on to say, “We have concerns on what city properties are included and effects of the nomination (to the National Register) on the current litigation with the largest bond project in El Paso history.”
Supporters of the district included members and former members of the city and county historic commissions, academics, state Sen. José Rodríguez, community activists, and several current or former residents of Duranguito.
After the meeting, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said, “I think we’re in a much better place now than we were three hours ago.
“It’s taken me a couple of months to understand what I understand today.”
The first of his three votes came at the start of the meeting when Commissioner Vince Perez moved to reaffirm the decision Commissioners Court made April 8 to continue the suspension of the consultant’s work on a $140,000 contract intended to lead to a national historic district.
Perez called for deleting the matter from the day’s agenda without discussion to “respect the previous decision.”
Samaniego later observed that approving the motion would have meant sending away many of the 80 or so people present for the discussion without hearing from them.
In the absence of Commissioner Carl Robinson, Commissioner Carlos Leon voted with Perez to wait and Samaniego joined Stout in voting no, creating a tie that killed Perez’s motion.
After the public comment and Robinson’s late arrival at the meeting in a wheelchair, Leon asked for an executive session to consult with the county attorneys.
Before they did, Robinson hinted at his position, saying it’s important for officials to “lead, follow or get out of the way.”
“Let’s move forward,” he said.
When the commissioners emerged half an hour later, Perez reoffered his earlier motion to delete the item from the agenda, leading to a 2-2 tie that Samaniego broke with a no.
Stout then moved to let Hardy, Heck and Moore get back to work and finish its contract work for the county. That led to another 2-2 tie, which Samaniego broke with a yes, approving the motion and bringing cheers from the audience.
Afterward, Samaniego said he might have appeared to be on the fence before, but he wasn’t.
“I was always inclined toward the survey,” he said, “but I did not understand everything and wanted to make sure I wasn’t blindsided by making a decision with limited information.”
He said he’ll be anxious to see the results of the coming survey of property owners, which could take six months, regarding the possible nomination of an area taking in Downtown, Duranguito, Chihuahuita and Segundo Barrio as a National Register historic district.
“That outreach survey will begin to pull the process together,” he said.
The 2017 Hardy, Heck and Moore historical survey of what would be known as the El Paso Historic District area includes 1,390 non-historic buildings, 968 that are historic and would be eligible for tax credits and 169 individual historic landmarks.
They include eight buildings in Duranguito eligible for the National Register, five contributing properties and four probable archaeological sites deemed important.
