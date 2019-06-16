El Paso County may move forward Monday with a survey the could lead to the establishment of a National Register historic district taking in nearly 1,000 properties, including much of Downtown and South El Paso.
The county’s agenda calls for approval of the next phase of a historical and architectural survey with Hardy-Heck-Moore Inc., an Austin-based historic preservation consulting firm.
Monday’s meeting of the El Paso County Commissioners Court starts at 9:30 a.m. on the third floor of the county courthouse at 500 E. San Antonio.
County Commissioner David Stout said the creation of a national historic district Downtown would make income-producing buildings eligible for state and federal tax credits covering up to 45 percent of restoration and renovation costs.
It is a move Downtown businesses have generally opposed in the belief that a National Register historic district would interfere with conventional renovation projects or even building demolitions.
But advocates say neither is the case, even though a city ordinance asserts the same control over national register properties as it does over the city’s own historic districts.
Stout said the county has been trying to persuade the city to remove that language from its books because the city has no legal authority over national historic districts and asserting such authority violates federal law.
“We asked them more than a year ago to change the ordinance and strip that language out,” Stout said. “They asked us to wait until the fall of 2017, then to the summer of 2018.
“Now we’re in 2019 and the city is still asking us to wait until 2020. I feel like we’ve waited a long time and they aren’t acting in good faith.”
In 2017, the county Commissioners Court voted 5-0 to initiate an architectural and archaeological survey on its own after the city turned down $71,000 in grant funding that applied for to conduct the same kind of survey.
Now, Stout said, the county is ready to finish what it started, at an expected total cost of $140,000.
El Paso Inc. sought a response from the city but did not receive one Friday.
D.J. Sevigny, chair of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission, agreed that the city’s ordinance “doesn’t align with federal and state law.”
City officials, he said, are generally aware of the problem, which is why the city has not interfered with construction projects involving properties that already have National Register designations.
Going forward with the establishment of a Downtown National Register historic district would be a big step for the city, Sevigny said.
“I think it’s incredibly important, not only for the city’s built environment but also for giving opportunities to small business owners to take advantage of state and federal tax credits.”
Max Grossman, a UTEP associate professor who has waged a legal battle against the city to prevent the demolition of the Duranguito neighborhood for an arena, has also led the campaign for a National Register historic district Downtown.
He said there are currently 25 Downtown buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, nearly all of which have been restored or are being restored with the help of tax credit rebates.
