A huge infusion of federal funding is headed to local governments and school districts, and government leaders are putting plans in place on how best to spend the money.
As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March, 17 public entities in the El Paso region were allocated a total of $894 million – an unprecedented fiscal injection into local budgets. El Paso County was allocated funding along with the cities of El Paso, Horizon, Socorro and San Elizario, the towns of Anthony, Clint and Vinton, and area public school districts.
On Thursday, El Paso County commissioners spent about four hours discussing how to prioritize its $163 million allocation. The federal COVID-19 relief funding was generally allocated based on each county’s share of the U.S. population.
That amount, $163 million, is equivalent to 34% of the county’s 2021 budget. County commissioners generally agreed that since the funding is a one-time allotment, it should be used for one-time, large impact projects.
The county has until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the funds and complete all of the projects funded by the American Rescue Plan.
At the meeting, county commissioners approved a list of priorities for the county funding, but that’s just an early step. Commissioners and county officials are now tasked with looking through $700 million in department funding requests.
The county’s funding priorities include support for University Medical Center of El Paso, a public hospital overseen by the El Paso County Hospital District Board. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said UMC did not receive funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“UMC will not be getting any money themselves,” Samaniego said. “It’s quite shocking, but it’s a reality.”
The county’s spending priorities also include economic recovery and an “other” category that can include a wide variety of projects, including animal welfare, sheriff communication system enhancements, mental health initiatives and healthy eating.
The economic recovery priorities would be rolled out in a multi-phase plan and include things like support for the arts and industry-specific programs.
Commissioners heard some public comments on the proposals, including from Andrea Gates-Ingle, executive director of Creative Kids, an art education nonprofit in El Paso.
Gates-Ingle said support for the arts and artists could be a catalyst for economic development and help reverse the brain drain El Paso has experienced.
“I think it’s important to see all the avenues of how art gives to culture and entertainment,” Gates-Ingle said.
There are rules and requirements surrounding the use of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will be paid out in two parts, and the first half has to be delivered within 60 days after the bill was enacted, and the second a year after.
The county has the ability to transfer some of its funding to “private nonprofit groups, public benefit corporations involved in passenger or cargo transportation, and special-purpose units of state or local governments,” according to the county.
It’s not yet clear how much of the funding El Paso County will be able to use to recoup lost revenue from last year’s budget.
Betsy Keller, El Paso County’s chief administrator, said the county is still waiting on guidance on how much funding could be used to recover about $13 million that was cut from the 2020 budget due to lost revenue.
Keller said the rule states funds must be used to replace programs that were cut as a result of a loss in revenue, but that a withdrawal from the county’s emergency reserves does not necessarily qualify as a loss in revenue.
“Based on that rule, I don’t believe we’ll be able to recover that revenue unless the rule changes,” Keller said.
At Thursday’s meeting, county officials also presented a preliminary budget for the first half of the American Rescue Plan funding, about $81.5 million.
The budget includes allocations for COVID-related medical costs at the jail, county public health costs, broadband, wastewater and administrative costs.
Commissioners also discussed prioritizing wastewater infrastructure in the most-needed parts of the county.
El Paso County Commissioner Carl Robinson said he supports putting half of the funding toward water, sewage and drainage infrastructure in critical areas of the county.
“We keep kicking the can down the road. We keep promising people we’re going to take care of them,” Robinson said. “But when?”
County commissioners also briefly discussed El Paso’s progress toward herd immunity, which occurs when enough people have immunity, either from vaccination or past infection, to stop uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease. Scientists aren’t sure what the threshold is for the coronavirus, though they believe it’s around 70%.
As of Friday, 55.7% of people in El Paso County were fully vaccinated. That’s more than Texas overall, 36%, and the nation, 41%.
El Paso County Commissioner David Stout said the vaccination rates and other progress against COVID-19 are going to affect how the money ends up being used.
“That’s going to play a lot into where this money is spent,” Stout said.
Samaniego said he expects El Paso’s proximity to herd immunity will decrease once the U.S.-Mexico border is open to non-essential travel again. The distribution of COVID vaccines has been much slower in Mexico than in the U.S.
“Our average herd immunity will drop significantly when we open borders,” Samaniego said. “Visas expired, and some were not able to renew visas. The expectation we had before of the number coming through is not as big as it was. But I do feel we have to keep in mind that once the bridge is open there’s going to be a lot more individuals in our community.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.