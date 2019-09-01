The El Paso City Council on Tuesday will weigh whether to call a special election to replace District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez.
According to the city attorney, Hernandez automatically resigned when a Facebook page briefly went public Aug. 19 declaring her candidacy for mayor.
It may be the most unusual vote an El Paso city council ever cast, and to make matters even stranger, it could come down to a tie vote that Mayor Dee Margo would be unable to break because his candidacy for re-election would make it a conflict of interest.
Hernandez, a single mother elected in 2017, told her fellow council members and has signed a sworn statement that she had nothing to do with posting the announcement, while conceding that it did involve someone in her political camp.
But, at a press conference Thursday, City Attorney Karla Nieman said the council has no authority under the Texas Constitution to look into the circumstances of the posting, Hernandez’s role in it or to make any decision other than to call the election.
“The constitution has no fact-finding role for the council,” Nieman said. “Council is not a decision-maker in terms of whether the resignation takes place.
“The resignation took place Aug. 19.”
But Hernandez’s attorney disagrees, and his client vows not to go down without a fight.
Under the Constitution, an elected official who announces his or her candidacy for another elective office automatically resigns upon making that announcement unless it comes within a year and 30 days of the end of the official’s term in office.
The provision is known simply as “resign to run.”
“Our position was and continues to be that we are attempting to resolve this at the lowest possible level,” said Hernandez’s attorney Daniel Marquez, who has called for a fact-finding inquiry to determine what happened.
“I think the citizens of El Paso deserve that,” he said. “I trust that if there is a fact-finding inquiry into this, the facts will show this was not an announcement for candidacy and did not trigger the resign-to-run rule.”
Marquez also contends that the Constitution and Texas attorney general opinions on the issue are not as ironclad as Nieman says they are.
At last Monday’s meeting, the council voted to postpone action on calling the special election until this Tuesday.
The vote was 4-3 on the motion that District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzvbein made to postpone action and then voted for. Hernandez asked the council to believe her, vote it down and then put an end to the controversy by voting against a special election altogether.
Svarzbein said he wanted more time to decide, but had he voted against the postponement, it would have created a 4-4 tie that no one could break because the mayor was absent and couldn’t have voted on it if he were present.
On Tuesday, the council will vote whether to call the special election to fill Hernandez’s seat, but Svarzbein – a regular ally of Hernandez’s – will likely vote against it, which could lead to a tie vote that Margo couldn’t break.
That would depend on District 4 city Rep. Sam Morgan, who joined Hernandez and District 2 Rep. Alessandra Annello in voting against the postponement Monday.
If Morgan joins them and Svarzbein, which would be unusual for him, that would create an unbreakable tie.
At her press conference Thursday, Nieman declined to speculate on what would happen if the council declined to call the special election.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.