A proposal to look into the potential cost of El Paso’s much-discussed Downtown arena is back on the City Council agenda after being shot down last week.
But this proposal is coming from the other side.
Last week, a divided council voted down city Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez’s proposal to have the city manager’s staff compare the costs of new arenas around the country to come up with an estimate for a 15,000-seat venue that voters approved in a 2012 bond election.
At that time, the budget for such an arena, referred to on the ballot as a “multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center,” was $180 million.
That figure may have been low at the time, but the arena project has been challenged in court by opponents and delayed for so long that some casual estimates put today’s cost for such a venue at more than $400 million.
City Rep. Isabel Salcido, who last week joined the council majority in voting down Rodriguez’s proposal, has added an item to Monday’s council agenda calling for a more professional cost estimate.
“What was being proposed by the author was a guesstimate,” Salcido said Friday. “It’s like numbers thrown on the wall from staff.
“This is where I feel that the taxpayer dollars … are not being spent wisely. This staff is not experts, and the voters deserve an accurate estimate.”
Her proposal calls for council to direct City Manager Tommy Gonzalez or his designee to hire a consultant and execute the contracts needed to examine the project’s concept, potential partnerships and estimate the building and operating costs of an arena.
City Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who had let her fellow council members know she would be out of town Monday, said she’s offended that Salcido posted the item on Monday’s council agenda instead of Tuesday’s.
“This is the same agenda item,” Annello said. “All the solutions she’s proposing could have been addressed at the last meeting.
“Unfortunately, there’s still an air of refusing to compromise with people who obviously have concerns about the Downtown area.”
