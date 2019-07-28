Barring a sudden change of heart by El Paso City Council, the 1,007-acre area of open space known for the Lost Dog Trail will be saved from development in keeping with the results of the May 4 election.
In that election, support for a voters’ initiative put on the ballot by two petition drives came in at 89%, and on Tuesday, a City Council that once was divided on the issue voted unanimously for preservation.
Rick Bonart, a retired veterinarian and avid mountain biker who spearheaded the petition drive and financed much of the campaign to approve the initiative, later said he’s gratified by the outcome.
“El Paso has come to recognize the intrinsic value of land, not just for development but also for recreation and places people can go for free,” Bonart said. “That’s a big deal for people here because not everyone can afford to do expensive things.”
He recalled that the push for approval of the first official trailhead on vacant city land in about 2010 led to the establishment of the Lost Dog Trailhead on Public Service Board property in Northwest El Paso.
“The pushback was strong,” Bonart said. “There was no city code for trailheads, and opponents said people are going to die in the desert, trash the area and turn it into a hangout for recreational drug use.
“But none of that happened.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting, one of those who spoke for preserving the 1,007 acres was Gilbert Moreno, one of the early mountain bikers who was riding the desert hills three decades ago.
“I’m the guy who lost the dog,” Moreno said.
After hearing nothing but support from the public and city staff, City Council approved three motions offered by District 1 city Rep. Peter Svarzbein to put the process in motion for setting the 1.6-square-mile area aside permanently.
The property is next to Franklin Mountains State Park to which the city already deeded 650 acres, just over a square mile, about a decade ago. The area is crisscrossed by 25 miles of privately maintained trails for hiking and biking.
Under the arrangements put in motion Tuesday, ownership of the area known as Lost Dog will remain with the Public Service Board, which will be paid $11.3 million from the city’s open space fund as compensation because the property will never be sold for development.
It appears likely that the active oversight and maintenance of the property may go to El Paso’s Frontera Land Alliance. It is a nationally accredited nonprofit land trust that could manage the property, as well as finance part of the cost of a title search, survey and environmental site assessment.
“Generally what we want to try to do is split those kinds of costs between us and the interested party, the landowner, and we also write grants to local regional national foundations and try to get as much of that covered as possible,” said Cindy Hoffman, vice president of Frontera’s board.
The council also approved Svarzbein’s motion instructing the city’s legal staff to advise the council within 90 days on the steps necessary to dissolve Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12, which the city established to facilitate the area’s commercial and residential development.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.