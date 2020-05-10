The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 jumped by nine last week, bringing El Paso’s toll to 32.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso now stands at 1,276. About 11,800 people have been tested, according to the city.
There are 83 people who are hospitalized, and 47 in the ICU as of Friday.
Among the new cases are 29 inmates and 12 employees at a detention facility city officials would not name, and one at a separate detention facility.
Bob Moore, who heads El Paso Matters, on Twitter reported the outbreak is at the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail in El Paso, citing data from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The department is “conducting some targeted testing of asymptomatic offenders who may be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” according to its website.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said Ascarate Park will be closed on Sunday, Mother’s Day, as a way “to take away an opportunity to gather” because people have been getting together there in large crowds.
The city is also expanding its testing capabilities with new partnerships, including with Walmart, to open drive-thru testing sites starting Friday.
The locations are at 4530 Woodrow Bean in Northeast; 1850 N. Zaragoza on the Eastside; and 7555 N. Mesa on the Westside. They will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, go online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
The sites will be supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms, officials said in a news release.
Testing will not be available inside the stores, officials said.
Hair salons and pools in Texas were allowed to reopen Friday and gyms can reopen on May 18, according to orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The businesses will be required to follow certain rules, however, as the state continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus. For example, hairstylists will only be able to work with one customer at a time, while gyms can only reopen at 25% capacity, and their showers and locker rooms should remain closed.
Even as Abbott rolled out the additional reopenings, he braced Texans for “flare-ups in certain regions” and said the state has assembled “surge response teams” to dispatch to problem areas.
As businesses start to reopen, a historic number of El Pasoans continue to file jobless claims, but the number of new applications has started to slow, a little.
El Pasoans filed 4,958 claims the week ending April 30, Workforce Solutions Borderplex reported Monday night. That number is likely to be revised upward but continues a trend of slowing claims. About 7,200 El Pasoans filed unemployment claims the week before.
The numbers fluctuate as “the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims,” according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
The report is published by the workforce agency every Monday and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
Three hotel rooms have been made available for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso nursing students that are completing clinical rounds at area hospitals, officials said in a news release.
The rooms are at the Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham hotel, managed by Esperanto Developments hotel management.
Students are able to stay in the hotel rooms for up to 14 nights while isolating after their work at hospitals.
“We appreciate all the effort and sacrifice the staff and students have put in to help fight this pandemic,” said Marianne Rosas-Ayub, corporate director of sales and marketing for Esperanto Developments, in a news release. “We thank them and want them to know we are here for them.”
