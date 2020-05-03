The mandate to wear a face mask in public and ban on gatherings of any size are still in place in El Paso as the city, along with the rest of Texas, slowly starts reopening businesses.
El Paso now has 961 cases of COVID-19, according to numbers released by the city Friday night. There are 58 individuals hospitalized, and 30 in the ICU. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 22 people have died in El Paso County.
On Friday, the city also began loosening some stay-at-home mandates in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines for Texas businesses.
All open spaces and facilities must follow the local health authority’s order or guidance and safety protocols.
Here’s some of what’s open or closed across El Paso as of Friday, May 1:
Golf courses, including Ascarate Golf Course, are open. Private tennis courts are open, but public ones at city parks remain closed.
City parks remain closed except for use on designated walking paths. Playground and other park equipment, including benches and basketball courts, are still off-limits and taped off.
City museums, libraries, recreation centers, pools and the El Paso Zoo remain closed.
Ascarate Park is open for walking/biking trails, tennis and handball courts; playgrounds, basketball courts and sports fields will remain closed. Fishing and kayaking at Ascarate are allowed.
On Friday, malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores were allowed to reopen and operate at 25% capacity. Cielo Vista Mall, Bassett Place and the Outlet Shoppes reopened Friday and Sunland Park Mall will reopen Monday, but individual tenant reopening dates may vary.
There are also businesses in El Paso that have said they will continue to be closed or offer only takeout options. Some movie theater chains in Texas, like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, have said they will not reopen yet.
While face masks are now “mandated” by the city, an individual cannot be fined for not wearing one under Gov. Abbott’s new order. Stores can make it mandatory to wear masks inside the business.
Face masks or coverings in public are required for anyone over two years old unless they have trouble breathing, are exercising, are unconscious or incapacitated and “not within six feet of any other individual not from the same household,” according to the city.
“We will continue to address the public health needs of our community, while abiding by the governor’s latest executive order to reopen Texas,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release. “This is an imperfect balancing act between our health and our economy. To reopen completely, we must abide by social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”
Essential businesses, as well as retail to-go that have been operating, will be allowed to continue to operate with the safety protocols already in place.
The most up-to-date order can be found at epstrong.org under the Health Orders tab.
“Even as the state works to reopen, each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable loved ones,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, said in a news release. “Remember, stay home if possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear a face covering and avoid gatherings.”
Unemployment in the borderland continues to rise.
El Pasoans filed 5,458 jobless claims the week ending April 24, Workforce Solutions Borderplex reported Monday night, pushing the four-week total to more than 31,600 as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spur layoffs across El Paso County.
The report is published by the workforce agency every Monday and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
In addition, the previous week’s jobless claims number was revised up 2,109 to 8,560 for the week ended April 18. The numbers fluctuate as “the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims,” according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The previous week’s report also did not include all of Friday and Saturday.
