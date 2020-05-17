Recently I wrote about the
failure of Mexico’s president,
Andrés Manuel
López Obrador, better known as
AMLO, to take the coronavirus
seriously and
the even larger
problem of a
continuing lack
of programs for
the poor.
This has
been confirmed
by a May 8 front-page article
in the New York Times. That
article focused mainly on Mexico
City and indicated that the
federal government there had
only reported about 700 deaths
whereas officials in Mexico City
had tabulated more than 2,500.
This dramatic under-reporting
has led residents to believe
that the coronavirus is not a serious
threat and that “social distancing”
is not important.
Juan Carlos, a Mexico City
businessman adds, “AMLO is an
irrational animal who has done
everything wrong and is hiding
the number of deaths. I have no
idea how this is going to end.
And then there will be the economic
problem, which will be
even more painful.”
Tito Jimenez, a friend from
Oaxaca makes a similar report,
saying that coronavirus deaths
have been reclassified as pneumonia.
How does he know? Because
the number of reported
pneumonia deaths this year is
seven times higher than it has
been in past years. Obviously,
something is fishy.
How has this affected those
U.S.-based organizations that do
so much to provide aid along the
border? Here is how they are reacting.
Missions Ministries has its
headquarters in Colorado but
has been heavily involved in
the colonies on the west edge of
Juárez since 1992, building houses
and maintaining a medical
clinic and two libraries.
Susy Pineda with the staff in
Mexico reports, “While food,
masks and gloves are needed,
Missions Ministries is not able
to take items across the border
at this time.” She adds, “Even
those who are sick are fearful of
going to the hospital as there was
a shortage of medical staff even
before the pandemic.”
Adrian Walker, the executive
director says, “Groups are not
allowed to cross the border, only
essential personnel.”
Jim and Pat Noble from Santa
Fe, New Mexico, founded
La Casa de Amor para Niños
in Palomas more than 20 years
ago. They visited Palomas the
weekend of May 9-10 and were
able to provide despensas for 75
families.
Pat Noble reports, “We
bought flour, rice and beans in
Mexico” and “took toilet paper,
oil, sugar and candy from here.
(The Mexican customs officials)
did not stop us at all.
“They still have the Central
Salud tent set up where they ask
you who you are and where you
are going. Ana said they sprayed
with a Clorox solution on that
day in April. They were supposed
to spray two days but they
had so many complaints that
they only did it one day.”
Molly Molloy from New
Mexico State University crossed
on foot at Palomas on May 8 and
said there was no spray or bleach
and that “a young woman wearing
a mask wrote down your
name, phone number, asked if
you had health insurance, your
citizenship, quizzed you on
whether you had any symptoms.
Then she took your temperature
with a little device aimed at your
forehead. I had a mask on and it
was all very friendly.”
As for Juárez, reporter Angela
Kocherga says that she has gone
through the process entering
Juárez. “The sanitizing ‘modulo’
sprays a fine mist over you and
it happens quickly as you walk
through the ‘tunnel,’ which is
hardly long enough to qualify
as a tunnel. The ‘modulo’ looks
like an inflatable plastic arch. I
don’t know how effective (or unsafe)
it is since it does not seem
like enough disinfectant to do
much.”
An independent journalist,
Debbie Nathan, crossed into
Juárez on May 2 to buy medications
and “went through a
5-foot tunnel that sprayed me
with some kind of mist, and also
had my temperature taken by a
Mexican official.” Coming back
she asked a U.S. Border Patrol
agent to help maintain six foot
social distancing and says that
he screamed at her and told her
to get out of line and go back to
Mexico.
There is a phone number
where you can report this kind
of behavior. 915-832-4400.
The director of Siguiendo los
Pasos de Jesús (Following the
Footsteps of Jesus), Jane Fuller,
reports that there are no masks
and no social distancing in the
area on the west edge of Juárez
where her program has built
about 500 homes.
In short, it is a very confused
and rapidly changing situation.
On May 5, the mayor of Juárez,
Armando Cabada, announced
that he had tested positive for
coronavirus. Let’s hope that he
is well and that this brings about
a stronger commitment to safety.
As for those from the United
States who are continuing to
cross over to their programs, this
is a mark of their commitment. I
wish them well.
Morgan Smith writes frequently
on border issues and can be reached
