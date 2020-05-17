Recently I wrote about the

failure of Mexico’s president,

Andrés Manuel

López Obrador, better known as

AMLO, to take the coronavirus

seriously and

the even larger

problem of a

continuing lack

of programs for

the poor.

This has

been confirmed

by a May 8 front-page article

in the New York Times. That

article focused mainly on Mexico

City and indicated that the

federal government there had

only reported about 700 deaths

whereas officials in Mexico City

had tabulated more than 2,500.

This dramatic under-reporting

has led residents to believe

that the coronavirus is not a serious

threat and that “social distancing”

is not important.

Juan Carlos, a Mexico City

businessman adds, “AMLO is an

irrational animal who has done

everything wrong and is hiding

the number of deaths. I have no

idea how this is going to end.

And then there will be the economic

problem, which will be

even more painful.”

Tito Jimenez, a friend from

Oaxaca makes a similar report,

saying that coronavirus deaths

have been reclassified as pneumonia.

How does he know? Because

the number of reported

pneumonia deaths this year is

seven times higher than it has

been in past years. Obviously,

something is fishy.

How has this affected those

U.S.-based organizations that do

so much to provide aid along the

border? Here is how they are reacting.

Missions Ministries has its

headquarters in Colorado but

has been heavily involved in

the colonies on the west edge of

Juárez since 1992, building houses

and maintaining a medical

clinic and two libraries.

Susy Pineda with the staff in

Mexico reports, “While food,

masks and gloves are needed,

Missions Ministries is not able

to take items across the border

at this time.” She adds, “Even

those who are sick are fearful of

going to the hospital as there was

a shortage of medical staff even

before the pandemic.”

Adrian Walker, the executive

director says, “Groups are not

allowed to cross the border, only

essential personnel.”

Jim and Pat Noble from Santa

Fe, New Mexico, founded

La Casa de Amor para Niños

in Palomas more than 20 years

ago. They visited Palomas the

weekend of May 9-10 and were

able to provide despensas for 75

families.

Pat Noble reports, “We

bought flour, rice and beans in

Mexico” and “took toilet paper,

oil, sugar and candy from here.

(The Mexican customs officials)

did not stop us at all.

“They still have the Central

Salud tent set up where they ask

you who you are and where you

are going. Ana said they sprayed

with a Clorox solution on that

day in April. They were supposed

to spray two days but they

had so many complaints that

they only did it one day.”

Molly Molloy from New

Mexico State University crossed

on foot at Palomas on May 8 and

said there was no spray or bleach

and that “a young woman wearing

a mask wrote down your

name, phone number, asked if

you had health insurance, your

citizenship, quizzed you on

whether you had any symptoms.

Then she took your temperature

with a little device aimed at your

forehead. I had a mask on and it

was all very friendly.”

As for Juárez, reporter Angela

Kocherga says that she has gone

through the process entering

Juárez. “The sanitizing ‘modulo’

sprays a fine mist over you and

it happens quickly as you walk

through the ‘tunnel,’ which is

hardly long enough to qualify

as a tunnel. The ‘modulo’ looks

like an inflatable plastic arch. I

don’t know how effective (or unsafe)

it is since it does not seem

like enough disinfectant to do

much.”

An independent journalist,

Debbie Nathan, crossed into

Juárez on May 2 to buy medications

and “went through a

5-foot tunnel that sprayed me

with some kind of mist, and also

had my temperature taken by a

Mexican official.” Coming back

she asked a U.S. Border Patrol

agent to help maintain six foot

social distancing and says that

he screamed at her and told her

to get out of line and go back to

Mexico.

There is a phone number

where you can report this kind

of behavior. 915-832-4400.

The director of Siguiendo los

Pasos de Jesús (Following the

Footsteps of Jesus), Jane Fuller,

reports that there are no masks

and no social distancing in the

area on the west edge of Juárez

where her program has built

about 500 homes.

In short, it is a very confused

and rapidly changing situation.

On May 5, the mayor of Juárez,

Armando Cabada, announced

that he had tested positive for

coronavirus. Let’s hope that he

is well and that this brings about

a stronger commitment to safety.

As for those from the United

States who are continuing to

cross over to their programs, this

is a mark of their commitment. I

wish them well.

Morgan Smith writes frequently

on border issues and can be reached

at morgan-smith@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.