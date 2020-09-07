New coronavirus cases in El Paso County and hospitalizations have been trending downward for more than six weeks now. And the percentage of people whose coronavirus tests come back positive has also fallen.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is about to collide with flu season, and hospitals are preparing for the possibility of another wave of illness that could strain their resources once again.
Nico Tejeda, who heads El Paso’s largest health network, says a normal flu season would have them dealing with many hospitalizations on top of the COVID-19 crush.
Tejeda also worries coronavirus cases could spike again after Labor Day and says a safe holiday will be crucial for controlling the coronavirus’s spread this fall and ensuring El Paso’s intensive care units aren’t strained.
“The last thing we want to see is a surge of COVID after Labor Day, plus kids going back to school, plus flu season,” said Tejeda, market CEO of The Hospitals of Providence. “That certainly would put a strain on our health system.”
Inside Providence Memorial hospital, one U-shaped corridor, long unused, has been repainted and updated. Last week, its rooms sat empty but ready for patients in need of intensive care. The hospital entrance for potential COVID-19 patients and wards where they are cared for – the entire care pathway – have been designed to never intersect with the rest of the hospital.
The coronavirus is blamed for more than 20,850 infections and 430 deaths in El Paso County since the first case was recorded in March. More than 100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in El Paso.
During the 2018-19 flu season, from October to May, there were 13,633 flu cases reported in El Paso County and five flu-associated deaths, according to the city of El Paso.
In an interview in his office on Monday, Tejeda, armed with a can of disinfectant spray and a mask, gave El Paso Inc. an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in El Paso.
Q: More than five months into the pandemic, what is on the top of your mind?
This morning I looked and COVID-19 infections are at the lowest point since June 22, at least within The Hospitals of Providence.
Where we saw the surge last time was clearly after the Fourth of July holiday. That was when you saw the spike. So as we approach Labor Day, it’s absolutely the key junction of what is going to happen in the next two months because we don’t have another holiday until Halloween.
If we can endure this, we are going to be in a very good spot as a community.
Another thing on my mind is the flu. We really need our community to get their flu vaccine this year. It’s always important, but if you want to help reduce the stress on our health care system, get your flu shot. If you want to make sure your child is safe when they go back to school, get your flu shot.
Going back to school is very much on our minds. You can’t separate the health and wellbeing of our kids from our role here taking care of kids at Providence Children’s Hospital. So we are very much engaged with school district leaders and private schools to make sure we understand their plans and are prepared to meet their needs.
As an interesting aside, there was a New York Times article with data from the survey firm Dynata that showed El Paso masks at an 82% rate, which is among the best in the country. So I don’t think it’s a surprise that El Paso’s experience with the surge was more manageable.
Even though it was very hard on the health care system, it was still more manageable then they experienced in the Rio Grande Valley. It was still more manageable then what they experienced in San Antonio or Houston. And the El Paso community should get credit for that.
It’s not perfect, but masking made a difference; social-distancing made a difference; hand-washing made a difference. I don’t think we can say that enough. It’s so easy to tune out that message now, but it really makes a difference.
Q: What are your current policies for visitation in general and with patients who are dying?
Hospitals currently allow one visitor in the emergency room. We made that change because often patients who are in an emergency situation can’t speak for themselves, are not good historians of the care they have received in the past and absolutely needed an advocate at the bedside.
For many of those same reasons, we anticipate in the near future also introducing visitors back to the hospital. But, for now, there are no visitors allowed in the hospital unless an exception exists. There are multiple reasons for exceptions, including somebody who is nearing end of life. We will allow the family to come in.
Q: El Paso Matters reported in July that between five and eight ICU nurses with Providence had tested positive. What happened?
We have employees who test COVID positive. This occurs from community spread often.
When those nurses tested positive, like we would with any of our employees, we did contact tracing and we determined it was best for them to remain at home and quarantine while they recovered. Fortunately, they all recovered and are back at work now, which we are very happy about. To make sure we could support the team, we brought in rapid response nurses to backfill those positions.
Our infection rate for our employees in The Hospitals of Providence is actually less than the infection rate in the community. That’s because our employees are very good at following masking, social-distancing and hand-washing protocols. I have every reason to believe the same is true of the other health care systems in El Paso.
Q: Could you give me a sense of how many COVID-19 patients The Hospitals of Providence cares for? Is it among the most in the city?
Generally speaking, The Hospitals of Providence cares for over half of all patients in El Paso, and the same is true of COVID patients. So we have seen the majority compared to other El Paso health care systems because we have more hospitals.
Our busiest has been on the Eastside, followed by the Transmountain Campus.
Q: Texas Department of State Health Services data showed there were only eight intensive care unit beds available in the El Paso region when cases peaked in July. How close was the system to maxing out?
At our peak, we were very close to reaching the capacity of licensed ICU beds. However, what people often don’t know is that happens every winter in the flu season. Every hospital has a surge plan to add additional ICU capable beds within the hospital.
We started to tap into that when we reached our peak. It was very stressful on our staff and the hospitals, and the decline in cases couldn’t come soon enough because we needed a break. That is why I am very happy that the El Paso community took it seriously, because it made a difference to us. It was tough.
Q: What is the outlook?
Today things are great for the hospitals. We have a good amount of staff; we have good PPE; and we have broad availability of intensive-care beds and regular beds.
Our future is in the hands of El Pasoans. We can control our fate; we can keep businesses open; and go about our daily lives if we just do the things we know to do every day: wear masks, wash our hands and socially distance.
The next test we have as a community is Labor Day. If we pass that test, we are going to be in very good shape as we head into what will be a tough flu season and kids going back to school.
The last thing we want to see is a surge of COVID after Labor Day, plus kids going back to school, plus flu season. That certainly would put a strain on our health system.
Q: Hopefully, the precautions the community is taking because of COVID-19 will also lead to fewer flu cases.
If people get the flu vaccine at the same rates as in the past, we do expect to see fewer flu cases this year because people are taking precautions.
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 143.
