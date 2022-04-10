Coronavirus Q&A: Hospital staffing shortage remains critical

It has been more than two months since the COVID-19 Omicron surge peaked, and hospitalizations have plunged. But hospitals in El Paso, like many across the country, are still under pressure as they continue to experience critical staffing shortages.
In a conference room Wednesday, on the fourth floor of The Hospitals of Providence’s Transmountain hospital, Nico Tejeda had good news to share: There were only four COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the entire network.
In El Paso County overall, there were a total of 33 people hospitalized with COVID, down from a peak of 553 on Jan. 11.
“That’s how far it has progressed, which is wonderful, but we still are having a staffing issue nationally and locally,” said Tejeda, the chief executive of The Hospitals of Providence, El Paso’s largest health network.
Why are nurses in such short supply and how are hospitals responding? Tejeda sat down with El Paso Inc. and answered those questions and others as the U.S. slides into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: Hospitalizations have plunged. Why is there still a staffing issue?
It’s for a variety of reasons.
First, even before it all began, you had people approaching retirement age. So that was already bubbling up. COVID hit, and those people on the verge of retiring decided they wanted to retire. Prior to the pandemic, there was a global shortage of 6 million nurses, and another 4.8 million nurses are due to retire over the next few years.
Then you have nurses that are in the workforce but younger who decided to leave hospitals and go to a less stressful nursing environment, like a surgery center or a clinic.
Both of those create an environment where you have fewer nurses than you need.
Then you’ve got the issue, when COVID was still a major issue nationally, of nurses traveling to help where the need was. That creates deficits.
It’s a function of supply and demand. There are simply not enough nurses in the workforce for the demand that exists even without COVID. As a nation, we need to do a better job of training more nurses to enter the workforce. That will probably take several years.
Q: Where is the need for staff greatest?
It is most acute in nursing, but we face staffing shortages across the board in laboratory, radiology, the operating room – they are everywhere.
Q: With fewer employees to staff beds is it hard to find beds for patients?
We don’t lack bed capacity in The Hospitals of Providence right now. We are making it by. We have had a focused effort to recruit and retain nurses in our network, but it hasn’t been easy.
As an example, most recently, we just increased our starting wage for graduate nurses from $26 to over $29. And we also increased the wages for nurses all the way up to 10 years of experience.
Next week, we have a recruitment event at Hotel Indigo specifically for graduate nurses to come and meet with us and learn more about our organization.
Q: Is that something new?
Historically, we would recruit by having hiring events inside the hospital or on campus at the school, and we still do both of those things.
But now you have to be more appealing, no different from any other organization.
Q: Are you all still offering those big sign-on bonuses like other hospitals in El Paso for certain hard to fill positions?
Yes, $30,000.
Q: How do hospital staffing challenges in the El Paso region compare to the rest of the country?
I have spent a lot of time in different regions of the country as an executive committee member of the board of directors of the American Hospital Association. Last month, I was in Connecticut to meet with a number of health care leaders from the New England states. It’s remarkable how similar their issues are to ours. Their issues with staffing and compensation mirror El Paso.
A challenge we have that’s distinct to El Paso is how remote we are – how geographically isolated we are. So, we really do have to do everything we can as a community to support UTEP, Texas Tech, Southwest University, El Paso Community College, Western Technical, the schools in Las Cruces and others to make sure we are doing everything possible for their health care provider programs to be extremely strong.
Those are the people who are going to live and work here. It’s always going to be a challenge to get people to move here for those jobs, so we have to grow them here.
That brings up a whole other issue. We have to really look at the faculty vacancy rate in nursing schools. If we look at 2020, I believe the faculty vacancy rate nationally was approaching 8%. That’s massive. If you don’t have faculty in nursing schools you can’t have the nurses that they train.
In 2020, U.S. nursing schools turned away nearly 81,000 qualified applicants because of insufficient clinical sites and faculty. That’s where we have a role to play here locally, making sure that we’re opening up more sites for them to train their nurses. We’ve done that.
Q: How would an 8% vacancy rate compare to the hospital vacancy rate?
If you look nationally, the vacancy rate was 10% last year.
Q: How has this all changed the makeup of hospital staff, especially nurses? Is it made up of more recent graduates and does that create new challenges?
There are some challenges and opportunities with bringing in graduate nurses. Of course, you have the challenge of historical knowledge within an organization, making sure that is passed down. In a hospital you can’t have any errors, so you have to make sure the new nurses are properly trained. There is also a cultural gap between a newer generation and an older generation and what they value.
I spent a lot of time last week with a number of young health care executives, and it’s very clear as a younger generation of health care leaders, they value things a little differently. It’s no different for nurses. They want to talk about being green in a hospital; they want to talk about what you are doing with health care equity in addition to the day-to-day of delivering care.
I give a presentation on health care equity in Chicago. The interest from younger leaders is off the charts. It’s a function of, one, it’s the right thing to do but also the pandemic spotlighted the disparities that exist. I mean, the life expectancy of Hispanics nationally dropped by 3.88 years.
Q: Are we prepared for the next surge?
As a nation, we’ve learned a lot clinically about how to deal with surges and potential new variants. We have a good understanding of how we need to manage the staffing if a surge were to happen again.
The bigger question: Is the nation ready to acknowledge a surge exists if it happens again, or are we as a nation going to say we want to continue our life as normal? When surges have happened, what helped mitigate the impact is as a community we wore masks, we washed our hands and we distanced.
Locally, we are prepared for another surge, and the hospital systems here have done a good job to work together and we’ve learned a lot.
