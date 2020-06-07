Border cattle traders and some El Paso restaurants are keeping a close eye on price and supply disruptions as the coronavirus pandemic pounds the meat industry.
In addition to all the other changes in weekly grocery trips, shoppers are also discovering buying limits on meats at some grocery stores and higher prices.
Richard Funk, owner of Desert Oak Barbecue in Far East El Paso, said his restaurant was preparing for a shortage of brisket, their signature cut of beef.
“We thought about reinventing the menu and were ready to do that, and started to find brisket from other sources,” Funk said.
“The price almost doubled, and we held off on raising our prices for about three weeks, and eventually we had to raise them.”
The buying limits at grocery stores and increased prices have come in response to the shutdown of meat processing plants across the country because of coronavirus outbreaks. The Stampede meat plant in Santa Teresa was closed last month after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The plant closures and disruptions have caused ripple effects for local cattle traders that rely on their supply chains to deliver the beef to customers across the region.
“I don’t think El Paso has had a meat shortage. But, at the end, we’ve seen doubling of prices on the meat since the supply chain got interrupted when this pandemic hit,” said Alvaro Bustillos, president and CEO of Vaquero Trading. “That started a chain reaction that has put our industry into a spin because some of these plants got shut down.”
With some processing plants closed, there’s now a backlog of cattle that have not made it through the processing cycle. Because of that backlog, the price of cattle dropped by about 30%, Bustillos said.
He added that the backlog is about a million cattle deep.
Vaquero Trading purchases and transports livestock across the country and in Mexico. The company has part of its operations in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Bustillos said the company typically pays about $1.50 per pound of cattle, but by the time it’s processed the price they get goes down to about $1.20 per pound.
He said that during the pandemic, per-pound prices for some cattle have fallen as low as 85 cents, and nearly a dollar for feeder cattle.
“It got very wild for us in the production sector,” Bustillos said.
A lot of the beef supply was shifted from restaurants to the retail sector as households were panic-buying supplies in the face of COVID-19 related closures and restrictions, he said.
Bustillos expects a leveling of both the supply and demand for protein as elected officials continue reopening the economy. He said the backlogged cattle will also help fill the supply and demand gaps for beef.
For restaurants, that could mean the return of more protein options from their distributors and vendors. But not every restaurant uses the same distributors, and there’s still a variance in what’s available on the market right now.
Funk with Desert Oak Barbecue said brisket is now becoming more available but that the prices are still high. And the restaurant is cooking less than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic and closures hit.
The Desert Oak dining room is still closed, and the restaurant is operating fully on to-go orders. It has beefed up its online ordering platform and capabilities.
The restaurant was growing and Funk said he was about to sign a lease on a space that was four times as large as their current location, but that was also put on hold because of the pandemic.
But the spot is as popular as ever, and Funk said he hired more staff to help handle the online and pick-up orders. On Friday morning, right at opening time, there were already at least six cars picking up orders.
“While sales didn’t really go down that much, we had to stop growing,” Funk said. “We were in our upward trend, and this forced us to plateau.”
He said Desert Oak does not source any local cattle because they’re not raised to the level of quality the restaurant uses.
“We have to go through a restaurant distributor, and they have relationships with vendors to get the products we need,” Funk said. “It would be impossible to source beef locally because there’s nobody here raising cattle to our specs.”
Bustillos said that in order for the region to strengthen its supply of local cattle, it needs to look to the large retailers like Costco, Sams and Albertsons.
“Those guys have the leverage to bring some of that supply into our market,” Bustillos said. “I know that Mexico has increased their beef supply to the U.S., since the demand was so big. But in the end, we’re going to be where we have enough supply and the demand will be less in the whole country.”
