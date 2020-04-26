The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso stands at 706 and 10 deaths as of Friday night, according to information from the city.
Residents of El Paso County are now mandated to wear face masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The public will still have to observe social distancing guidelines.
The city also announced last week that parks and trails are reopened. The city’s two state parks, Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks, remain closed, and playgrounds and other equipment at city parks are still off limits.
Public or private gatherings of any size are still prohibited, including inside parks.
The newest measures went into effect Friday as some retailers began opening their doors with to-go and curbside services under Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state. The governor’s orders still don’t allow customers to enter retail businesses.
The governor last week also allowed for elective medical procedures to start up again, and has touted plans to announce even more openings soon.
The city, in partnership with the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, created the COVID-19 Enhanced Regional Public Health Partnership.
The partnership aims to improve communication and coordination between public sector officials, private sector partners and health care providers to help the region better respond to the pandemic, officials said in a news release. The partnership is fully funded through private donations.
The partnership has contracted Battelle, which has been at the forefront of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide support and guidance in fighting the pandemic.
The company has worked with the Ohio Department of Health in its response to coronavirus and is conducting in-vivo and in-vitro lab work for the federal government to test and evaluate COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, and recently received FDA approval of a new personal protective equipment decontamination system, according to the news release.
“In order for us to truly stabilize and control the spread of this virus, we must think and act regionally. What happens in Ciudad Juárez impacts El Paso and vice versa, so one of the goals of this partnership is to create a regional response to COVID-19,” said Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
Earlier last week, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced the creation of the Economic Task Force, a group of business and community leaders who will focus on developing strategies to safely reopen El Paso businesses and get residents back to work.
The COVID-19 Enhanced Regional Public Health Partnership will work in tandem with the task force to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic in the region.
The city is also seeing the continued economic impact of COVID-19 closures in the number of unemployment claims filed last week.
Another 6,451 workers in the borderland were added to the tally of the unemployed as the fallout from the pandemic continued to spread to every corner of the borderland economy.
The latest figure from Workforce Solutions Borderplex, reflecting initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 17, brings the four-week total to a startling 33,787.
Before the coronavirus-related economic crisis hit El Paso, there were only 284 unemployment claims the week ending March 14. Jobless claims are a rough proxy for layoffs.
The report is published every Monday night by Workforce Solutions Borderplex and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
