Coronavirus in El Paso: 4/6/2020 to 4/29/2020

Updated April 29, 7:15 p.m. - City reports four more people have died of COVID-19 in El Paso County
The El Paso Public Health Department says four more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 18. Two men, one in his 50s and another in his 60s, and a women in her 60s had underlying health conditions. The fourth patient was a woman in her 60s without underlying health conditions.
The city also reported Wednesday night that there are 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. So far, 334 people have recovered, and there are 535 active cases within El Paso County.
There are now 52 patients who are hospitalized, with 27 of those in the ICU.
"Even as the state works to reopen, each of us must still take responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable loved ones," Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, said in a news release. Remember, stay home if possible, practice social distancing, wash your hands, wear a face covering and avoid gatherings.”
Updated April 28, 7:45 p.m. - City health officials "strongly urge" El Pasoans to stay home if they can as the city prepares to ease some restrictions in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's orders to reopen Texas.
City health officials reported 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday, as they took steps to ease restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The changes, set to take effect Friday, are in response to efforts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to partially reopen the economy. Abbot says he will let the state's stay-at-home order expire Thursday. And on Friday, May 1, malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retails stores will be allowed to open and operate at 25% capacity.
“We will continue to address the public health needs of our community, while abiding by the governor’s latest executive order to reopen Texas,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release. “This is an imperfect balancing act between our health and our economy. To reopen completely, we must abide by social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”
The city's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order will be lifted May 1 and the new directive will include:
Consistent with state and national recommendations, El Pasoans are strongly urged to stay at home if they can, and continue to exercise social distancing, proper hygiene and use face coverings.
- Social gatherings continue to be strongly discouraged.
- People over the age of 65 or considered part of a vulnerable population are strongly encouraged to continue to remain at home and limit contact as much as possible with persons from outside their immediate household.
Businesses
- Essential businesses which have been operating will be allowed to continue to operate with the safety protocols already in place.
- Retail-to-Go businesses which have been operating will be allowed to continue to operate with the safety protocols already in place.
- Additional businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, malls and movie theaters, will be allowed to open with certain restrictions:
- Operate at 25% total listed occupancy only.
- Operate with the same safety protocols in place for essential businesses and Retail-to-Go businesses.
- Face coverings are required for all employees while working at essential businesses, Retail-to-Go operations or the newly reopened businesses allowed to operate at 25% capacity.
Golf courses and private tennis courts will be open and fishing will be allowed with safety protocols in place.
- Tennis courts at private facilities may be utilized following the Local Health Authority’s Order or guidance.
City of El Paso parks will remain closed except for walking on designated walking paths.
- Public park playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts will remain closed.
- Playgrounds will remain closed.
City of El Paso museums and libraries will remain closed.
When finished, the complete order will be posted at EPStrong.org.
Updated April 27, 9:50 p.m. - Layoffs continue as jobless claims surge again
El Pasoans filed 5,458 jobless claims the week ending April 24, Workforce Solutions Borderplex reported Monday night, pushing the four-week total to more than 31,600 as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spur layoffs across El Paso County.
The report is published by the workforce agency every Monday and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
In addition, the previous week’s jobless claims number was revised up 2,109 to 8,560 for the week ended April 18. The numbers fluctuate as “the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims,” according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The previous week's report also didn't include all of Friday and Saturday.
Updated April 27, 9:30 p.m. - Texas reopening malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores on Friday; city reports new COVID-19 cases
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will let the state's stay-at-home order expire Thursday. And on Friday, May 1, malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retails stores will be allowed to open and operate at 25% capacity.
“We are in the process of reviewing the executive orders issued by Gov. Abbott today and how they apply to our community,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a news release. “Creating a pathway to rebuild our economy while addressing critical public health needs, and continuing to slow the spread of the virus, is the city’s ultimate goal.”
Monday night, city health officials reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total for El Paso County to 829. So far, 265 people have recovered, and there are now 552 active cases within the county.
“It is critically important that we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority. "The governor has begun planning the reopening of Texas, and so we must be thoughtful in our approach as to how we reopen our community per the state’s orders while still taking into account our community’s health.”
“The first line of defense against COVID-19 is to stay home when you can."
Updated April 27, 11:15 a.m. - El Pasoans line up for food as more than 155,000 boxes are distributed per week
Drone video shows the long line of cars outside of Katie’s Pantry in Northeast El Paso on Thursday. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to business closures and layoffs, the demand for food from area food panties continues to soar.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says it is distributing 155,059 emergency boxes of food to more than 30,000 people a week.
The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, established a $1 million matching grant to benefit the food bank earlier this month. As of Thursday, $653,000 had been raised toward the goal.
Updated April 27, 11 a.m. - City reports 185 people in El Paso County have recovered from COVID-19
On Sunday, city health officials reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 802.
So far, 185 people have recovered from the disease in El Paso County, so there are now 605 active coronavirus cases. There are 38 patients who are hospitalized. Twelve have died.
“Our most vulnerable residents such as our seniors, people with underlying health conditions and those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority. "Do not risk their lives and keep your distance from them. It is everybody’s responsibility.”
Updated April 25, 6:45 p.m. - Two more people die from COVID-19 as city reports large increase in cases
A total of 780 people in El Paso County have now tested positive for the coronavirus, with city health officials reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, officials reported that a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in El Paso County to 12.
“We once again are saddened to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two men," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority. "We are also extremely disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases.
"The public must remember there is no vaccine for this disease; which is why we continue to stress that each person must take responsibility and follow the local directive.
Updated April 23, 6:30 p.m. - More people hospitalized, in ICU with COVID-19 as cases surpass 700
City health officials on Friday reported an increase in the number of people in intensive care as coronavirus cases continue on the rise.
Thirty-two new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total to 706 in the county. Of those, 38 patients are hospitalized, with 26 of them in ICU.
Health officials remind the public that face coverings are required when out performing essential tasks such as grocery shopping.
Failing to comply with the amended directives could result in a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500, officials said. Additional violations could result in a Class B misdemeanor, which can include a fine up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
Updated April 23, 5 p.m. - El Pasoans ordered to wear face masks in public
The city/county of El Paso are mandating people wear face coverings when they are out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The public will still have to observe social distancing guidelines.
The measure goes into effect Friday as some retailers begin to open their doors with to-go and curbside services under Gov. Abbott's plan to reopen the state. The governor's orders still don't allow customers to enter retail businesses.
The city on Friday will also reopen walking paths and trails at public parks, but playgrounds and workout stations will remain off limits. Gatherings and use of lawn areas at parks will still be prohibited, and Franklin State park trails and trailheads remain closed, officials said during a press conference Thursday.
An additional 29 positive COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county's total to 674. No new coronavirus deaths were reported, keeping the total number of deaths to 10.
Updated April 23, 3 p.m. - Regional partnership looks to curb COVID-19, manage impact
A new regional partnership is bringing a leading international science and technology company to the borderland to help slow the spread of coronavirus and prepare for its impact, officials said Thursday.
The city, in partnership with the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, created the COVID-19 Enhanced Regional Public Health Partnership.
The partnership aims to improve communication and coordination between public sector officials, private sector partners and healthcare providers to help the region better respond to the pandemic, officials said in a news release. The partnership is fully funded through private donations.
The partnership has contracted Battelle, which has been at the forefront of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide hands-on support and guidance in fighting the pandemic.
The company has worked with Ohio Department of Health in its response to coronavirus and is conducting in-vivo and in-vitro lab work for the federal government to test and evaluate COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, and recently received FDA approval of a new personal protective equipment decontamination system, according to the news release.
Overall, the partnership will:
• Provide critical resources to protect the public and essential workers on the front lines of this battle
• Work with city and regional officials to coordinate care and enhance communication among the many healthcare and non-healthcare organizations stepping up to help,
• Tackle the pandemic as a region, creating a coordinated and seamless response between El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, and Las Cruces.
“In order for us to truly stabilize and control the spread of this virus, we must think and act regionally. What happens in Ciudad Juárez impacts El Paso and vice versa, so one of the goals of this partnership is to create a regional response to COVID-19,” said Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
Earlier this week, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced the creation of the Economic Task Force, a group of business and community leaders who will focus on developing strategies to safely reopen El Paso businesses and get residents back to work.
The COVID-19 Enhanced Regional Public Health Partnership will work in tandem with the task force to mitigate the health and economic effects of the pandemic in the region.
Updated April 22, 6:40 p.m. - Man in his 70s dies from COVID-19, 58 new cases
The El Paso Public Health Department reported a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 10. The city also reported 58 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for El Paso County to 645.
There are 35 patients who are hospitalized, and 18 of those are in the ICU.
“It is critically important that we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority. "We are still seeing double-digits in the number of positive cases and we have not reached our peak, which is why we keep insisting that people need to stay home and avoid leaving home unless absolutely necessary.”
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank reported Wednesday afternoon that a temporary worker at the nonprofit's facility at 9541 Plaza Circle tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The worker was on-site from April 6 to 8, working on a food-processing line. They wore personal protective equipment and followed social distancing guidelines, according to the food bank.
The nonprofit says it immediately contacted the city health department to get an assessment of the situation. The health department reviewed the food bank's procedures and interviewed the temporary worker.
The food bank "was assured they are following all PPE guidelines and that the health department considers the facility to be low-risk," El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said in a news release.
Updated April 21, 5:30 p.m. - Margo: 'There is nothing we would like more than to reopen our economy as quickly as we can and as safely as we can.'
As Texas prepares to take steps to relax measures that helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County.
In a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon, Margo said the increase in cases is due to a delay in reporting from private labs, not a significant single-day spike.
The total number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County now stands at 587, Margo said, with 37 people in the hospital and 13 of those in the ICU.
"We have not reached our peak," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority.
Ocaranza said the city has expanded testing so that it is now available to anyone who has symptoms, regardless of their age or if they have preexisting conditions. So far 6,720 tests have been administered, he said.
Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that beginning Monday, April 24, some restrictions would be relaxed and some businesses would be allowed to reopen and provide “retail-to-go” services.
"There is nothing we would like more than to reopen our economy as quickly as we can and as safely as we can," Margo said, citing the massive number of unemployment claims but also urging caution as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Updated April 20, 8:40 p.m. - Jobless claims continue to surge
Another 6,451 workers in the borderland were added to the tally of the unemployed as the fallout from the pandemic continued to spread to every corner of the borderland economy.
The latest figure from Workforce Solutions Borderplex, reflecting initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 17, brings the four-week total to a startling 33,787.
Before the coronavirus-related economic crisis hit El Paso, there were only 284 unemployment claims the week ending March 14. Jobless claims are a rough proxy for layoffs.
The report is published every Monday night by Workforce Solutions Borderplex and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
In addition, the previous week’s jobless claims number was revised up 2,521 to 8,073 for the week ended April 11. The numbers fluctuate as “the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims,” according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The previous week's report also didn't include all of Friday and Saturday.
Updated April 20, 4:30 a.m. - Man in his 60s dies from COVID-19, nine new cases
The El Paso Public Health Department reported a man in his 60s has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to nine. The city also reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for El Paso County to 540.
There are 38 patients who are hospitalized, and 13 of those are in the ICU.
“Every time we report additional case numbers, whether it’s nine, 20 or 50, keep in mind that these positive cases mean there is greater potential exposure for our community," Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority, said in a statement. "This is especially concerning for those who may have underlying conditions."
- Charter Communications raises wages, commits to no layoffs for 60 days
Charter Communications, the company that owns Spectrum, which provides cable to many El Pasoans, has committed to not lay off or furlough workers for at least the next 60 days.
The company recently expanded its operations in El Paso, opening a new sales center and announcing it was hiring 350 people. It invested $2.3 million to expand in El Paso, according to a news release.
Visit jobs.spectrum.com.
The company has also announced permanent wage increases for its hourly workers. It is increasing wages from $15 to $20 over the next two years, with an immediate increase of $1.50 an hour for frontline field and customer operations employees and an additional $1.50 starting March 2021 on top of an annual merit increase.
Updated April 20, 8:30 a.m. - COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County now stands at 531, growing by another 49 cases over the weekend.
The death toll also continues to rise, the El Paso Public Health Department reports. There have been eight deaths due to the new coronavirus.
There are 29 patients who are hospitalized, and eight of those are in the ICU.
“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent and think that this pandemic is starting to slow down and become irrelevant,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority. “Apathy will just provide the virus the opportunity to spread like wildfire in our community.
"We all want this to be over but it is going to take some time and determination to make sure we keep this virus in check.”
Updated April 16, 9:30 a.m. - Officials warn of non-compliance as cases, deaths still on the rise
City officials said non-compliance to the Stay Home, Work Safe orders during the past Easter weekend will likely lead to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming days and weeks.
That comes as the city on Thursday reported 58 new cases and one more death of the coronavirus in the county, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 451 and the number of deaths to seven.
Health officials said the spike in confirmed cases is due in part to an increase in testing, estimating more than 5,000 tests have been performed by private labs and the Department of Health combined, with the latter performing more than 1,000 tests.
Health officials said they have started collecting data from private labs, but is still gathering information from others.
The 21-COVID (915-212-6843) hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To report noncompliance to the stay at home orders, you can call 311.
Updated April 15, 6 p.m. - COVID-19 death toll, cases rise in El Paso; private labs report testing figures
Two more people have died of the coronavirus in the county as the positive case toll nears 400, city officials said Wednesday evening.
Two men with underlying health conditions, one in his 50s and the other in his 80s, bring the death toll to six.
On Wednesday, 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the county’s total number to 393. Sixty-five patients are hospitalized, with 27 of them in intensive care.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, during a news conference said that more private labs are reporting their testing figures though the department is still gathering information from others.
He said at least 4,866 tests have been administered by private labs and the Department of Public Health lab combined, minus that data from labs that has not been collected.
Ocaranza also said that 32 of the 393 positive cases in the county are tied to a public health facility that hasn't been officially identified. The news organization El Paso Matters, however, has identified the facility as the El Paso Psychiatric Center, citing multiple health-care and legal sources who asked not to be identified.
Prior to the city's press conference Wednesday, the Texas State Employees Union on Twitter said a state employee at the El Paso Psychiatric Center had died Tuesday night. The union called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to test all frontline workers at state-supported living centers and hospitals for COVID-19, provide additional staffing and hazard pay.
Updated April 15, 4:30 p.m. - Award-winning Butterfield Trail Golf Club closed permanently
Butterfield Trail Golf Club, a popular Tom Fazio-designed course in East El Paso that’s often used to promote El Paso as a destination, is closing permanently.
El Paso International Airport, which has operated the municipal golf course since it opened in 2008, has made major cuts to operating expenses as the coronavirus pandemic has nearly grounded the airline industry in the United States.
The golf club will close by May 31, according to a news release.
The course, a plush and near Scotland-green oasis in the middle of the desert in spring, is subsidized by the airport and officials say closing it will save it about $1 million per year.
“It is with a heavy heart that the fiscally-responsible decision to permanently close the course was made. I am extremely proud of Butterfield Trail Golf Club and the multiple awards it has earned,” said Monica Lombraña, the city’s chief operations and transportation officer. “I want to thank all of the course’s patrons for their support over the years and KemperSports for maintaining the course to an award-winning level.”
Updated April 15, 4 p.m. - Communications hiring 350 in El Paso
Charter Communications, the company that owns Spectrum, which provides cable to many El Pasoans, is hiring 350 people to staff its new sales operation center.
According to a news release, the new jobs in El Paso “offer competitive starting wages, achievable incentive opportunities that can bring total annual compensation above $50,000 – with top performers exceeding $100,000.”
Charter Communications invested $2.3 million to expand its operations in El Paso, where it currently employs about 330 people in customer service. Another 200 people work for its field operations team.
“Jobs are more important than ever,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said in a statement. “Charter’s decision to expand operations in El Paso is further evidence our community is resilient, prospering and on the right track.”
Candidates can apply online here. Or visit jobs.spectrum.com.
Updated April 14, 8:30 p.m. – Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso County
Two men in their 70s have died of the coronavirus in El Paso, officials announced Tuesday night, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to four. The men had underlying health conditions.
“We once again are saddened to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two men,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, said in a news release. “We are also disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases, which further emphasizes the need for the community to strictly adhere to the Stay Home, Work Safe order.”
The city reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Updated April 13, 8:45 p.m. – Jobless claims continue to soar
The number of El Pasoans seeking unemployment benefits surged for a fourth week, bringing the total to almost 28,400 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As the crisis continued to slam businesses and the federal government’s aid program faced delays, more than 5,552 people filed jobless claims in the week ending April 10, Workforce Solutions Borderplex reported Monday night.
Over the same period about a month before, there were only 322 unemployment claims.
The report is published by Workforce Solutions Borderplex and covers six counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.
In addition, the previous week's jobless claims number was revised up 3,607 to 9,828 for the week ended April 4. The numbers fluctuate as "the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims," according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. The previous week's report also didn't include all of Friday and Saturday.
Updated April 13, 4 p.m. – Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 300
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 300 Monday, the city extended its "stay home, work safe" orders to May 17.
Read the orders here.
The El Paso Public Health Department reported 8 new COVID-19 cases Monday. They include 153 females and 147 males. Of the 58 patients who are hospitalized, 23 are in the ICU.
“We continue to urge residents to stay home and use a face covering when out performing essential duties or tasks,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city/county health authority, said in a news release. “This is a true emergency and we need everyone to take responsibility and insist on strict cooperation."
Update: April 13, 9 a.m. – 40 new cases reported over weekend
City officials over the Easter weekend reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 292 as of Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.
Also over the weekend, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott extended his disaster declaration for all counties within the state for an additional 30 days. The original declaration was issued March 13.
Across Texas, more than 13,480 cases have been reported, with 271 deaths. In the U.S., more than 562,500 cases have been reported, with the death toll at 22,151 as of Monday, April 13.
Update: April 10, 5:45 p.m. – Second COVID-19 death reported in El Paso; Texas poison officials see spike in calls
A woman in her 70s has died of the coronavirus in El Paso, marking the second COVID-19 death in the county. The woman had underlying health conditions, officials said Friday evening.
"We know that for young adults, COVID-19 might be a mild disease, but the virus can be transmitted to a vulnerable loved one that may suffer severe complications, including death, from the disease,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City/County Health Authority, said in a statement.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in El Paso has risen to 252, with 27 new cases reported Friday.
Poison center calls
Health officials also reported an increase in calls to the Texas Poison Center Network that may be attributed to health concerns regarding children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizers and cleaning products.
The West Texas Regional Poison Center reported the use of bleach and other household cleaners to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a 71 percent increase in cases involving bleach products, and a 63 percent increase in cases involving other household cleaning agents reported to the TPCN during March and April compared to previous years, officials said in a news release.
No specific figures were immediately released.
Officials said most hand sanitizers contain high concentrations of ethyl alcohol— 60% to 70%.— that could have potentially toxic effects on young children, officials said. Children may experience dizziness, drowsiness, changes in behavior or dangerously low blood sugars if they ingest the hand sanitizer.
The West Texas Regional Poison Center is available 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222 with specially trained and bilingual nurses, pharmacists, and physicians to help answer questions.
Update: April 9, 4:45 p.m. – First coronavirus death reported in El Paso; number of positive cases surpasses 200
A man in his 80s has died of COVID-19 in El Paso County, officials report today.
The man had underlying health conditions, but city health officials could not disclose further information due to privacy issues.
Officials also report the number of people who have contracted the virus in the county has climbed to 225, several of which have been tied to gatherings of people. Several other cases are tied to an area health care facility that officials have not yet identified, saying that is under investigation.
Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus in El Paso, 48 are hospitalized, 19 of them in intensive care units. Six of those are on ventilators, city officials said.
“We are seeing a rapid increase in cases and these clusters are an example of how easy the virus spreads by being in close contact with an infected individual that in some cases can be asymptomatic,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, said in a statement.
Update: April 9, 2 p.m. – Grant to help Hunt School of Nursing students during pandemic
The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to help students attending the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing who are facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic graduate.
Officials at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso announced the grant Thursday.
TTUHSC El Paso will leverage the funds from Wells Fargo to support Hunt School of Nursing students through partnerships with Project ARRIBA and Workforce Solutions Borderplex, officials said in a news release.
The fund will help students whose part-time jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many nursing students remain on the frontlines working in clinical rotations in hospitals but also are without daycare options for their children. The goal of the fund is to keep students on track for graduating this May or December and entering the nursing field, where they are desperately needed.
Update: April 8, 6:46 p.m. – Latest cases bring total to 192
The City of El Paso Public Health Department reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number to 192 today.
Officials report 40 patients are hospitalized, and 12 of those are in ICU.
Public health officials continue to urge residents to use face coverings when out performing essential duties or tasks; and to clean/wash masks daily.
Update April 7, 1:40 p.m.: New initiative hires laid-off restaurant workers to help El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
As jobless claims continue to soar, the El Paso Community Foundation has partnered with Get Shift Done to pay displaced restaurant workers to help at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
El Paso is the second city to roll out the Get Shift Done initiative, which provides wages of $10 an hour to workers in the hospitality industry left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic while providing meals for the disadvantaged, according to a news release.
The program started Saturday with the first of 40 daily shifts. For more information, visit getshiftdone.org/elpaso.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to business closures and layoffs, the demand for food from area food banks has grown while the number of volunteers has dropped substantially.
“Thanks to an incredible team in North Texas, we were able to adapt this innovative program,” Eric Pearson, chief executive of the El Paso Community Foundation, said in a statement. “This helps hospitality workers — who represent 31% of unemployment claims in the area — fill essential, caring jobs and maintain the dignity of hard work.”
Get Shift Done was launched by Dallas business and community leaders Anurag Jain and Patrick Brandt with the support of their respective companies, community leaders, restaurant owners and nonprofit organizations, according to the news release.
Show appreciation for health care workers
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which operates two hospitals in El Paso, has launched an appreciation campaign called HeroCare, which honors, thanks and highlights health care workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through this HeroCare campaign, we have identified ways for the people of El Paso to salute these health care heroes from our homes, yards, cars and businesses. They protect us with health care, and we’ll thank them with HeroCare," Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp said in a statement.
The company has created posters that are available for people to download and post on their windows. To participate in the campaign, visit laspalmasdelsolhealthcare.com/covid-19/herocare.dot.
Also, the city is encouraging El Pasoans to light their porches, apartment windows and balconies with candles, flashlights, glow sticks or any kind of light at 7:30 p.m. every Friday to offer support to the health care workers on the frontline of the coronavirus epidemic.
Post photos on social media with the hashtag #UniteWithLightEP
Update April 7, 10:30 a.m. - Child care subsidies available for workers deemed essential
The Texas Workforce Commission has allotted an additional $40 million to help workers pay for childcare.
The subsidies, which can be used at any Child Care Services-approved childcare provider, are available to workers who are deemed essential by TWC or local workforce development boards.
They include those working in the pharmacy and health care industries, first responders, critical local and state government staff, mail/delivery services, nursing homes, child care, home health care and other direct care providers. They also include those employed by grocery stores, gas stations, banks, restaurants (with drive-thru and delivery) and military personnel.
“Even with the stay-at-home ordinance, many El Pasoans provide essential services and jobs and must continue to work, including health care workers,” said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region which manages CCS funds for the region.
To apply, visit:
Update April 6, 1:30 p.m. - Foster family, Hunt family and MountainStar donate $1 million to food bank
Two philanthropic families and MountainStar Sports Group have established a $1 million matching grant program to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, which has been overwhelmed by demand as thousands lose their jobs in El Paso.
The fund was established by the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation. It will match all donations made to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger up to $1 million.
Stuart Schwartz, board president of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, called the gift a "godsend."
"Food insecurity has grown exponentially," he said in a statement. "The mission of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is to address this very need, to bring comfort to those who have to make the difficult decision to pay rent or put nutritious food on their dinner table."
Over the past two weeks, demand for meals and other services has dramatically increased in El Paso and surrounding areas as more families are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the food bank expects the demand for food to only grow.
“El Pasoans Fighting Hunger plays a key role in our community by ensuring that any family experiencing food insecurity in El Paso has access to meals,” said Woody Hunt, co-owner of MountainStar Sports Group and chairman of the Hunt Family Foundation. “As more families face new financial constraints due to COVID-19, we want to help make sure those families are still able to put food on their tables and that no one in our community suffers from hunger during this crisis.”
For more information, visit ElPasoansFightingHunger.org.
