The 2022 Texas Democratic Party Convention is going to Dallas, very possibly because Destination El Paso didn’t submit a bid to host 10,000 to 12,000 Democratic delegates for several days.
The party’s State Democratic Executive Committee awarded the convention to Dallas on June 8, after Destination El Paso missed the official Feb. 15 deadline for submitting a bid and passed up at least two chances to turn in a late bid.
Big conventions like that are always a shot in the arm for major cities’ Downtown hotels, restaurants, convention facilities and tourism, but word of El Paso’s lost opportunity had not gotten around by this past Friday.
Rick LaFleur, manager of the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel and the former president of the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association, was floored to hear that El Paso didn’t bid.
“Wow, I didn’t know!” he said. “It’s horrible to hear.”
The association’s current president, Gabriel Ayub, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Airport Hotel, was equally surprised.
“It’s unfortunate we didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “We could have put something together somehow, but if we didn’t know about it, it’s hard to.”
El Paso’s Downtown convention facilities along with the Abraham Chavez Theatre, the Plaza Theatre and McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater are all managed for the city by SMG, a private company that also handles marketing for conventions and events.
Bryan Crowe, who’s employed by SMG as general manager of Destination El Paso, said there’s more to the situation than to say they failed to bid for the convention.
“If you look at the (request for proposals), we don’t meet the requirements for the convention,” Crowe said. “That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t bid on it and wouldn’t go after it.”
He did not elaborate, except to say El Paso’s convention facilities could not handle the anticipated 10,000 to 12,000 attendance. El Paso still has a shot, he added.
“As far as I know, they have not made a decision about where it’s going. We are third behind Houston and Dallas,” he said.
But Eddie Holguin, a member of the state Democratic Party’s executive committee and former El Paso city representative, disputed both statements.
“I know it’s been awarded to Dallas because I voted for it at our June 8 quarterly meeting, and there was no discussion of El Paso,” he said. “I tried to get a motion through to create an extension for El Paso for a week.
“They said, ‘We already gave you ample opportunities.’ ”
As for whether El Paso could handle the Democratic Party’s next mid-term convention, Holguin said El Paso last had it in 2002 and has always competed for it in nonpresidential election years when attendance would be much lower.
The city lost its last bid in 2015 for the Democrat’s 2018 mid-term state convention in 2018, but mounted an impressive effort and came in second to Fort Worth.
But by 2022, El Paso will have a new, full-fledged convention hotel, the restored Hotel Paso del Norte, along with a newly restored Plaza Hotel and other new hotels, restaurants and attractions.
Holguin said there was a lot of interest in the party bringing the convention to El Paso.
A
sked why Destination El Paso didn’t bid for it, Crowe said the Democratic Party’s request for proposals didn’t come to the El Paso office but to Destination El Paso’s new Austin office, which was responsible for handling state business and other meeting opportunities.
But the woman they hired to run that office didn’t notify Crowe, the El Paso office or El Paso’s Democratic Party that the RFP was out and failed to put a bid package together for El Paso – despite multiple opportunities.
“It is true we let go of our employee for not getting it in on time,” Crowe said, referring to the bid for the convention.
T
he deadline for submitting a bid to the state’s Democratic Party Executive Committee was Feb. 15, and the committee was to meet in March to narrow the competition down to three finalists, Holguin said.
Noticing the lack of a proposal from El Paso before the deadline, Holguin said, the party office contacted Destination El Paso’s Austin representative to remind her and was assured she would get it in.
“But she didn’t,” he said. “I didn’t know about it, but they gave them an extension, several actually, to get it in. She called just before our Saturday meeting in March and said she’s sending it in, but she never did.”
She was told it’s late but they can hear it.”
Not knowing the history of the situation, Holguin said he appealed for an extension at the March meeting, only to be heckled by the other committee members for seeking more special treatment for El Paso.
“They said they hadn’t told me because they didn’t want to embarrass me and that ‘we’ve already extended it four times,’ ” he said. “I said I will have SMG submit it, and they said it’s too late.”
On returning to El Paso, Holguin said he called Crowe that Monday and complained about Destination’s failure to get a proposal in, catching Crowe by surprise.
“He said someone in Austin dropped the ball,” Holguin said.
But that Monday, Crowe prepared a detailed bid package for El Paso, packed with incentives, that was submitted to the Democratic Executive Committee at this month’s meeting.
“They didn’t even consider it. They had decided on Dallas,” Holguin said. “Brian later said they were going to get someone in that office who will do a better job.”
