El Paso City Council will have a chance this Tuesday to do away with an ordinance that has fueled opposition from Downtown property owners to the creation of a national Downtown El Paso Historic District.
Approved in 2006 but never enforced, the measure says any changes made to buildings in a district placed on the National Register of Historic Places or to individual buildings on the National Register must be reviewed and approved by the El Paso Historic Landmark Commission.
With a Segundo Barrio National Historic District also in the works, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has written to Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council members urging them to delete the ordinance.
“The County’s mission in this effort has been to recognize and celebrate the historical and cultural significance of these areas,” Samaniego’s letter reads. “For property owners, this presents itself with the opportunity to attract visitors via heritage tourism efforts, spurring economic development for their community and taking advantage of historic tax credits.
“It is critical to the success of the historic designation for property owners to understand the full scope of the designation.”
Samaniego concluded by saying he’s not asking City Council to take a stand on the pending historic districts, “but simply ensure that all property owners are given the full and fair information that the ordinance has not been enforced, will not be enforced, and will be amended.”
The chief advantage of having a building or historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places is that owners who choose to restore their properties to National Register standards can get 45% of the restoration cost rebated through state and federal tax credits.
In a just-released report by the Texas Historical Commission on the economic impact of National Register historic districts, Chairman John Nau said, “If there aren’t incentives for property owners and developers to preserve historic buildings, these sites may disappear in favor of simpler economic realities.”
From 2015 through August of 2020, the report says, Texas restoration projects have generated $2.6 billion in total spending, more than 54,000 rehabilitation jobs, $3.2 billion in wages and $55 million in local taxes – not including property taxes.
Six years in the works, El Paso County’s proposal to establish a Downtown El Paso Historic District that would take in 246 properties won unanimous support from Texas Historical Commission’s Board of Review in October – despite opposition from some of El Paso’s biggest Downtown interests.
The Texas Historical Commission has 90 days to make a recommendation to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C.
But the approval process has been muddied by close to 100 opposition letters from Downtown property owners spurred by letters, phone calls and visits from Kemp Smith law firm personnel warning them that additional legal restrictions will be imposed on their properties if the district is established and urging them to oppose it in writing.
Among those who got letters and visits was Clay Baron, whose family has owned and run Dave’s Pawn Shop on South El Paso Street since 1950.
They have long considered restoring what Baron described as “the oldest, standing commercial structure in the county and the county’s oldest business” dating back to the early 1880s.
He talked for nearly an hour on the phone with El Paso Inc. about the history of the small, but well-known building that has had many lives across South El Paso Street from the newly restored, 351-room Hotel Paso del Norte, now part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.
The hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and its owner, the Meyers Group, was able to take advantage of federal and state tax rebates to make the difficult and expensive restoration possible.
Baron also recalled that his uncle, Ho Baron, had wanted to have Dave’s Loans added to the National Register of Historic Places.
“We kind of went round and round about the renovations, and he said, ‘You know, we’ve got to do something cooler with this property than what’s going on right now so that we get tourists coming down here to check out the place,’” Clay Baron said.
He went on to say that other property owners in the area now “are afraid of the restrictions” the city would impose on them using the ordinance that City Council will consider removing Tuesday.
Baron said the family is again interested in a restoration despite the recent warnings they received in letters and a visit from a Kemp Smith representative urging him to sign a letter of opposition to the historic district.
“We’d actually like to put it back together and restore it,” Baron said. “I’m not even sure what that would call for, but I’m telling you without even knowing, we’re interested.”
He said he told the law firm representative who visited him, “I’m not willing to sign your paper right now.”
Lane Gaddy, a major Downtown developer, supports the creation of the Downtown and Segundo Barrio historic districts.
He took advantage of the federal and state historic tax credits to restore the 91-year old Basset Tower, now an Aloft Hotel, and the 104-year-old Martin Building, now the Martin Lofts, giving both new purpose and a new future.
To him, removing the unnecessary and unenforced language from the city books is a no-brainer. That would clear one hurdle to the establishment of two large national historic districts Downtown and make financial breaks available to owners of significant buildings – but not owner-occupied homes.
“The tax credits are very impactful,” Gaddy said. “We would never have done the Bassett or the Martin Building without those tax credits.
“It just wouldn’t have made sense. Frankly, it barely made sense with the credits.”
That’s because of the very exacting and expensive standards imposed on the restoration of historic properties that utilize the federal tax credits.
Gaddy said he already has plans for properties he owns that will be in the Downtown historic district if the Texas Historical Commission and the National Park Service agree on its creation.
“We have a group of properties on South El Paso Street that, if there was a historic overlay in place and if that ordinance is struck, we have some very preliminary plans for doing some tax-credit projects that incorporate multiple buildings,” Gaddy said.
Richard Dayoub, formerly the head of the El Paso Chamber and now an independent consultant, represented a number of Downtown business clients in speaking to the Texas Historical Commission’s Board of Review against the proposed Downtown El Paso Historic District last month.
The never-used city ordinance requiring city Historic Landmark Commission approval for any significant work on buildings that would be in the district was the chief reason for the opposition he expressed.
Speaking personally, Dayoub agreed with Gaddy that the never-used ordinance needs to go because “it runs in conflict with policies at the national and state level.”
“It is important to have it removed,” Dayoub said. “It is the view of the people I represent as property owners that it is their privilege to be able to determine the use of their properties without having to meet any other criteria.
“Removing this is certainly a big plus.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
