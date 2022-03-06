Six subcontractors are claiming in court documents that they’re owed more than $522,000 by the general contractor hired to build the new, upscale Kinective Fitness Club.
Located in a 40,000-square-foot building at Belvidere and Westwind, Kinective had a soft opening in December. It has seven fitness studios, a café and even a shock-absorbing running and walking track on the roof.
The dispute was confirmed by Adam Pacheco, executive director of the El Paso Association of Contractors.
“We’ve been getting calls regarding the work they did at Kinective Fitness on Belvidere and some have filed liens,” Pacheco told El Paso Inc. “Kinective Fitness has been up and running, but people haven’t been paid for their work yet.”
The people he referred to are the subcontracting companies that claim they have not been paid the last 10% of what they’re owed.
Referred to as the “retainage,” that 10% is often withheld on construction projects by the general contractor that hired the subcontractors, or subs, until their work is completed to the contractor’s satisfaction.
Sometimes, it’s not the general contractor who’s withholding final payment, but the owner of a project – the client.
The general contractor on the Kinective project was EMJ Construction, which is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
EMJ’s spokesperson, Deron Smith, told El Paso Inc. they haven’t made final payments to the subs because of “contractual issues” that involve the owner of Kinective Fitness, AMD Capital LLC, an El Paso-based company.
“Our agreement with our trade partners is that they are paid as we receive funding for the project,” Smith said. “We are navigating final contractual issues with the client.
“Once resolved, this will allow us to release final payment to our partners.”
Of the six companies that claim they completed their work months ago and are owed final payment by Kinective’s owner or general contractor, the largest claim is that of El Paso’s Wyler Industrial Works – $234,967.
Wyler, which is technically a service provider not a subcontractor, has gone to court along with the five subs to claim a lien against the Kinective Fitness property, according to affidavits filed at the El Paso County Courthouse.
One of the subs, Diversified Interiors of El Paso, sued AMD Capital and EMJ Corp. in El Paso district court in November seeking the final $162,454 the company claims it is still owed.
“We are a subcontractor who did the work,” said Ed Anderson, Diversified’s president. “It looks great, and we didn’t get paid. But EMJ says, ‘We have a contract that says we don’t have to pay you until we get paid.’ That puts us in a bad spot because we did the work, and the work’s OK.”
Anderson’s account is similar to those of Wyler and the subcontractors that claim they haven’t been paid and are seeking liens to force the sale of the property to pay the subs – a move courts very rarely approve.
“Nobody has been paid the retainage on this project,” Anderson said. “Apparently, at the end of the day the owner and the contractor, EMJ, are disputing or negotiating for additional work or work they didn’t think was done right or something that the owner thinks he’s been impugned and the owner thinks he’s been impugned.
“So, they are differing with each other. But in the meantime, they still haven’t paid the subs what they’re owed.”
AMD Capital, a limited liability corporation, is the legal owner of the Kinective Fitness property at 1020 Belvidere. Its CEO is Javier Arturo Muñoz.
A company representative sent El Paso Inc. a statement suggesting that the problem lies with EMJ Corp.
“As a family, minority-owned business, we do not approve of the allegations being stacked against us,” the statement read. “In no way, shape or form do we condone the act of non-payment as it relates to the project that has been in the works since before the pandemic.”
Muñoz’s statement went on to say his company has “met its contractual obligations with EMJ Construction,” and is not responsible for EMJ’s debts to subcontractors or suppliers.
“We are disappointed in the circumstances that have surfaced but are committed to keeping an open line of communication with EMJ Construction until a resolution is reached with its sub-contractors,” the statement concluded. “We wish to put this behind us, as quickly as possible, so we may focus on what matters most, our customers and their Kinective experience.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
