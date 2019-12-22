For more than 100 years, the Rotary Club of El Paso has hosted a holiday show for preschool children from low-income families.
And on Wednesday morning, nearly 4,000 Region 19 Head Start students packed El Paso County Coliseum to watch this year’s holiday play, “Santa Claus’ Magical Journey around the World,” performed by about 130 Head Start employees.
“It takes a lot of people coming together to make this happen for our 4,000 kiddos. And its wonderful how these groups come together to bring the magic of the holiday season to these kids,” says Socorro Rodriguez, director of the Region 19 Head Start program.
After the show, Rotarians handed out stockings filled with gifts, goodies and books to the children.
The event, which teaches students about the importance of literacy, is hosted annually by Rotary Club of El Paso and Region 19 Head Start, a federal early childhood education program that supports children under age 5 from low-income families.