Parents, public officials and El Paso County staff gathered at Ascarate Park Wednesday to break ground on a new playground that’s designed for kids of all abilities.
It’s scheduled to open around January 2023.
Similar playgrounds are also planned for Gallegos and Reisinger parks. Designed to promote children’s physical, social, cognitive and sensory abilities, the playgrounds were developed by El Paso County’s Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Moms on Board.
They are funded by many local sponsors and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation grant.
