Despite the pandemic that has hit some business sectors hard, Jerry Pacheco, president of the Border Industrial Association, says things have been busy across the state line in Santa Teresa.
“It’s amazing because everybody calls and says, ‘Are you guys back to work or has the pandemic affected you?’” Pacheco said. “But we have constructed during the pandemic. We haven’t stopped.
“We even built a second natural gas pipeline into San Jeronimo to serve a massive candy factory devoted exclusively to gummy bears. That’s the second gas pipeline we have now.”
The pipeline was built by the New Mexico Natural Gas Co. and runs from Santa Teresa, New Mexico, to San Jeronimo, Mexico.
The company behind the candy factory is El Paso-based Mount Franklin Foods. And the building, owned by Mexican businessman Eloy Vallina, will be 200,000 square feet in size and employ about 500 workers, Pacheco said.
“The roof is 35 feet high, so they can stack the product,” he said.
New buildings going up in Santa Teresa’s four industrial parks will add 500,000 square feet of available space for warehouse or industrial use and are being built “on spec,” which means the owners are speculating that tenants will come.
“We have Paul Foster with his Franklin Mountain Industrial finishing up his second speculative building over here, 183,000 square feet,” Pacheco said. “And, then last week, we just broke ground on a brand new project, another speculative builder, called Blue Road out of Dallas.
“They’re building a 315,000 speculative building in the Santa Teresa Airport Park that should be on line in January. When all that’s finished, we’ll have over 500,000 square feet of industrial speculative space available.”
