City officials and community leaders gathered Thursday to break ground on the long-anticipated Mexican American Cultural Center at the Main Library in Downtown.
The $25.5 million project, which also includes the renovation of the Main Library and adjacent Cleveland Square Park, is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
The Mexican American Cultural Center is intended to provide a space for the creation, exhibition and celebration of El Paso’s unique Mexican American culture and history. It is one of three signature projects from the 2012 quality of life bond initiative. Additional funding was provided by the city’s 2019 Capital Plan and the reallocation of $7.3 million in cost savings from other capital projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.