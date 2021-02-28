While in-person events are still off-limits for most organizations, a new virtual event will bring together hundreds of El Paso nonprofits for development and discussion.
The Reimagine! virtual conference will take place on March 10 and 11 and is being put together by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The conference will feature keynote speakers, professional development, attendee boxes and prizes.
Mica Short, vice president of development for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, said the idea for the conference came after a challenging 2020 for nonprofits, when many groups had to pivot operations and the services they provide.
“I think that disruption set the stage for our conversation for this conference,” Short said. “Speakers will talk about making the most of disruption, how nonprofits can be nimble and adjust to what the community needs are.”
Short added that the pandemic affected all nonprofits in different ways. For example, she said, the Boys and Girls Clubs had to figure out how to deliver their services virtually, and keep kids engaged virtually.
“Foundations took on managing rental assistance, which was something totally out of our lane but addressed the community needs,” she said. “Nonprofits were working with less resources and more demand – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, YWCA with child care. They just did it, jumping in and saying, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”
Short said the event has about 150 nonprofits registered so far, with hopes for more. Tickets can be purchased online at pdnfoundation.com/events/npc-reimagine.
The keynote speaker for the Reimagine! conference is Akhtar Badshah, founder and chief catalyst at Catalytic Innovators Group. Other speakers include Sylvia Acevedo, former CEO of the Girl Scouts of America, and Carlos Maestas, founder of Key Ideas Inc.
Casie Pedregon, development coordinator for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, said the event will be held on the Brandlive platform, and Short said the platform was chosen because it allows for participants to be interactive throughout the conference.
“What keeps me going is the excitement,” Pedregon said. “We’ve had a great response, whether that’s just for networking or overall keynote and luncheon speakers. It being virtual has definitely brought new challenges, but I think it’ll be worth it in the end.”
Short said it’s been a challenge to make the virtual conference as compelling as possible, and that things like prizes have been donated to help encourage participation.
“It’s important especially as we transition to remote working – will that be normal, what are HR implications, regulatory compliance for big federal grants that maybe nonprofits before weren’t pursuing,” Short said. “This conference is going to be really eye-opening and will provide nonprofits the opportunity to bounce ideas off each other and determine best practices. It’s going to be different post-pandemic.”
The first day of the conference, on March 10, will be a virtual networking event and will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The virtual conference will be held the following day, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendee boxes are available to the first 300 registrants.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
