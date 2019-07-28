The National Council for Behavioral Health made its first visit to El Paso for a two-day conference last week, bringing national attention to El Paso’s behavioral health care system.
The Washington-based nonprofit represents about 3,000 member organizations, including El Paso’s Emergence Health Network, which hosted the group.
“This is a great honor for (Emergence Health Network) and huge opportunity to showcase various aspects of El Paso’s behavioral health care system on a national level,” said Kristi Daugherty, CEO of Emergence Health Network.