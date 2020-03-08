The El Paso Chamber hosted its 2020 Bold + Brilliant Women in Business Conference Tuesday at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown.
About 320 women attended the all-day conference, which included a keynote by leadership coach Tracy Spears, founder of Exceptional Leaders Lab, as well as panel discussions, a talk by HR professional Lacey Schmidt on emotional intelligence, and the Power Circle, which connects women leaders with other aspiring women.
The 2020 Women in Business committee chair is Cristina Bringas.