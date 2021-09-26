It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that UTEP President Emerita Diana Natalicio, who led the university from 1988-2019, has died.
Dr. Natalicio will be remembered by many as a pioneer in higher education. She defied the critics who said it wasn’t possible to open access to higher education to everyone and still offer a top tier educational experience. Her sustained commitment to provide all residents of the Paso del Norte region access to outstanding higher education opportunities has helped make UTEP a national success story.
During Dr. Natalicio’s 31-year presidency – the longest of any sitting president of a public research university at the time – UTEP’s student body began to more closely reflect the demographics of the region. The university awarded more than 91,000 degrees during her tenure and was recognized as a national leader for the upward mobility of its graduates.
Just a few months before Dr. Natalicio’s retirement, UTEP was designated an R1 research university, placing it among the top 5% of universities nationally for research.
The Miner family has lost a great advocate and leader who devoted her life to making a difference in the lives of others. Our hearts go out to all of those whose lives she touched. We mourn the loss of an inspirational leader, and celebrate her legacy of access and excellence that lives on.
Heather Wilson, UTEP president
It is a sad day for El Paso. Dr. Natalicio was an incredible human being who dedicated her life to UTEP and to the thousands of students whose lives she changed for the better. I will always be grateful for her friendship and her counsel. She made UTEP the tier one university it is today, and she made El Paso shine bright throughout the world. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Thank you, Dr. Natalicio. I can imagine you in heaven now going: Go Miners.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser
It was an honor to work for Dr. Natalicio for 18 years. She was all the wonderful things people knew of her and more. No matter how many awards or accolades she received, she always remained true to who she was at heart. Always striving to make UTEP the best, always steadfast in her vision of access and excellence, and always making every decision – big or small – for the benefit of the students we served.
She loved baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals, root beer floats, brats, the beautiful Franklin Mountains and UTEP and its students most of all. I am devastated, but deeply grateful to have been part of her family at UTEP and her life. I will miss her very much. Rest in peace Dr. Natalicio, thank you for everything, and Go Miners.”
Estrella Escobar, who served as associate vice president for Natalicio
I am deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Dr. Natalicio, UTEP’s longest serving President. Dr. Natalicio’s leadership and vision to make UTEP a top tier university truly inspired us all.
I recall joining her on a tour throughout the county and I was amazed by the number of former students who were eager to share their stories with her. There is no doubt that her legacy will carry on through the lives she touched for generations to come. Thank you Dr. Natalicio, you will never be forgotten.
Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County judge
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former UTEP President Dr. Diana Natalicio. She transformed our university, always keeping her focus on student success and social mobility. She was a passionate advocate for research, faculty and the student body. As a graduate of UTEP and having worked closely with her in the legislature, I can say with confidence that she was a pillar of our community and she will be dearly missed. Generations of UTEP students have benefited from her vision and leadership. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
State Sen. César Blanco
I was deeply saddened to learn today about Dr. Diana Natalicio’s passing. She is a beloved icon in higher education and has been a part of UTEP’s history for over 30 years. She elevated UTEP from a campus of regional importance to one with national and international acclaim. She will be truly missed.
State Rep. Lina Ortega
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.