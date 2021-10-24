Friends and family of El Paso businessman and philanthropist Jack Cardwell had a lot to say about him last week.
On Tuesday, Cardwell was honored with speeches and a luncheon at the El Paso Community Foundation Room in Downtown. Guests included Cardwell’s children and grandchildren, El Paso businesspeople and community leaders.
Executives from Chevron were originally slated to attend but were unavailable that day.
“Your dedication to our industry and your community are admirable, and you were ahead of your time with the vision of how a modern truck stop should look and operate,” Chevron said in a letter read at Tuesday’s event.
Cardwell, nearing 90, also received an honorary plaque from Chevron for 60 years as a Chevron dealer and marketer.
“He was a pioneer in the truck stop industry,” said Paul Foster, who attended Tuesday’s event. “Those were really the first true truck stops in the country. He sort of envisioned and pioneered that whole industry, and is known across the country as the father of truck stops.”
Foster continued, “In addition to that, what he did here locally, he built a huge marketing business and is just such a huge part of the community. He gave back constantly; he has a great family. He really is a legend.”
In 1975, Cardwell founded the first Petro truck stop and grew the business into a successful nationwide chain of 44 travel centers, which he sold in 2007.
“He’s just been such an amazing leader for our community, all his involvement. He’s been such a mentor for me personally, and I’m trying to follow in his footsteps and make the changes he’s done in our community,” said Ed Escudero, the CEO of High Desert Capital and vice chair of WestStar Bank. Escudero was formerly CFO of Petro Stopping Centers.
Cardwell first arrived in El Paso via the military in the 1950s. Cardwell’s family recalled that he had originally said he wouldn’t stay long-term, but that was before he met his wife, Martha.
The two were married for 66 years, and Martha Cardwell died in 2019.
In 1954, he opened Jack’s Super Service station at 520 East Paisano and opened a small truck stop at 1414 E. Paisano three years later.
Cardwell was also involved in numerous other businesses, including C&R Distributing. He was El Paso Inc.’s Community Spirit Award honoree in 2007.
“It wasn’t always easy, but you gave us the vision and taught it to us. Now our task is passing that vision to an emerging generation that’s going to move it forward,” said Keith Kirkpatrick, executive director of C&R Distributing.
Last week, Cardwell said some of his fondest memories during his time working was whenever he was able to help people.
“I think the friends I made and what we accomplished helped a lot of people. That’s what we’re happy to do,” Cardwell said.
Cardwell was also involved in Downtown revitalization efforts and in supporting the Medical Center of the Americas campus in Central El Paso, and the MCA’s Cardwell Collaborative building is named after him.
“It’s grown tremendously, it’s really spread out,” Cardwell said. “It’s grown, and I’m thankful. It’s a good place to live in my opinion. I love El Paso and the community.”
