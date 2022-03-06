Community honors El Pasoan of the Year: 'We have succeeded beyond our wildest expectations'

When Dr. Richard Lange stood at the podium on Wednesday, he was looking out into a sea of faces that were largely responsible for him coming to El Paso in the first place.
Lange, founding president of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine, was honored on Wednesday at El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoan of the Year luncheon, held at the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown.
More than 500 people attended the event, which was held inside for the first time since 2020.
“It’s great to bring the community together like this and to have the honorees that we had,” former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said after the event. “The Texas Tech Medical School is a critical addition to this community and always has been. We just need to keep more physicians here.”
Lange was honored for his work at El Paso’s medical school, which includes being at the helm of a growing institution that has graduated hundreds of medical professionals.
He was introduced at the event by WestStar chairman Rick Francis, who said Lange was an integral part of the effort to address El Paso’s long history of being a medically underserved community.
“Through Rick Lange’s leadership, we have succeeded beyond our wildest expectations, and he’s not finished,” Francis said.
Each year, El Paso Inc. makes a charitable contribution to a nonprofit chosen by the El Pasoan of the Year honoree. This year, Lange selected the dental student scholarship fund at TTUHSC El Paso for the $5,000 gift.
In his remarks, Lange spoke about how he was offered the job of leading the fledgling health sciences center before he had ever even visited El Paso, and decided to visit the city with his wife, Bobette.
At that time, Lange said, there were significant health care shortages in El Paso. There was a new medical school and an “acrimonious relationship” with its hospital partner, UMC. El Paso Children’s wasn’t really off the ground yet and the medical school had no relationship with Tenet Healthcare, which operates the largest health network in the region.
But when Lange learned about the efforts, vision and leadership for the medical school and health care in El Paso, he was inspired.
Lange recognized and thanked his team at Texas Tech, as well as hospital leadership teams.
“It happens not with me; it happens with everybody in this room,” he said.
Lange’s family, including his sister and three sons, were in El Paso for the event, visiting from Dallas.
There was one person in Wednesday’s crowd that has been a supporter of Lange for longer than just about anyone else – his mother, Joyce.
“I have found El Paso to be the kindest, friendliest city ever, and I’m from the Dallas area, so don’t send this to Dallas,” Joyce Lange said. “I want to thank El Paso for loving my son and daughter-in-law as much as we do.”
Barbi Holt, Dr. Lange’s sister, said it was exciting to see the match between El Paso and her brother.
“The work he’s done here is wonderful and keeping in the spirit that he’s led in his actual life,” Holt said.
Lange’s son, David Lange, said he was an awesome role model growing up.
“He’s always worked this hard, and basically all his success is a function of a tireless work ethic,” David Lange said.
El Paso Inc. also honored artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado, who received the Community Spirit Award.
A video played at the event highlighted Alvarado’s large, colorful murals that can be found across El Paso. Gaspar Enriquez, an internationally known Chicano artist from El Paso, introduced Alvarado.
Enriquez, who was Alvarado’s art teacher at Bowie High School, said he knew Alvarado had artistic talent early on.
“He was a sponge,” Enriquez said. “He wanted to learn everything that I knew.”
Alvarado was born in Juárez and raised in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio. His Chicano art has been featured by national media outlets.
Alvarado on Wednesday paid homage to his roots in El Paso and thanked Enriquez for his mentorship. He also read a poem by Chicano playwright Luis Valdez.
Now in its 26th year, the El Pasoan of the Year program recognizes those who have gone above and beyond their job descriptions to make a difference in the community. Each year, previous recipients help select the next year’s nominees.
“Looking at the past winners and allowing them to select the next winners is probably very important in our community,” said businessman Steve Santamaria. “Those people who have been past recipients and then today’s are all people that have made significant marks on El Paso.”
