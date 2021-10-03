There are big plans in the works for Every Little Blessing, a preschool for children with Down syndrome and other developmental conditions that is tucked into the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby on North Mesa Street.
It is a joyous little school with 26 students and teachers who cultivate laughter and confidence while building the childrens’ vocabularies and skills before they go on to public school and challenging times.
With the continued support of the El Paso Community Foundation and charitable contributions, there are plans to move Every Little Blessing Preschool to a much bigger home in what is now the Del Sol Cardiac Rehab center at 7852 Gateway East, which the foundation has acquired.
“The school’s been bursting at the seams, so we have purchased the building and our long-term goal is to move the school out there,” said Eric Pearson, the foundation’s president and CEO.
“Del Sol still has a lease on it, so that buys us some time to come up with a master plan and develop the building into what we need to do with it – special needs education.”
Every Little Blessing now occupies 4,000 square feet, but they’ll have about 16,000 square feet to operate in after the move.
Pearson said it’ll probably be two years before everything is up and running, and the foundation has other ambitious programs planned for the Del Sol building as well.
“The foundation is also working with people who are blind and visually impaired, developing a nonprofit there and for the deaf and hearing impaired,” he said. “We’re just trying to create a community around folks who are educating those with special needs.”
Every Little Blessing’s current budget is about $860,000 a year, and that will have to grow substantially after the move to the Del Sol building, said Jessica Quinn, the school’s executive director, who led El Paso Inc. on a tour of the school last week.
In the meantime, she said, “our goal here is to get children with Down syndrome ready for the general education public school system.”
Kids learn best from each other, Quinn said, “so while we have great teachers and great curriculum using developmentally appropriate practices, our kids really learn best from each other.”
That noisy process also helps the children develop relationships and learn from children at the school who don’t have Down syndrome that people are different.
“If you start when they’re young, they’re very used to it,” she said. “It seems very natural to them, so by the time they reach public school settings or even adulthood, they realize that we’re all people.”
Children with Down syndrome develop communication and other skills more slowly than other children, so the gap widens as they grow.
“We’ve noticed that children with Down syndrome are also very visual, so the more we can do to teach them with a visual support, the easier it is for them to pick up on things,” Quinn said. “I do believe that with the right intervention, all kids with Down syndrome have a potential to be able to read environmental symbols, text and visual cues of people and personalities.”
Every Little Blessing receives substantial support from the El Paso Community Foundation and the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso, as well as proceeds from the coalition’s Whole Hog annual fundraiser in April and community donations.
The nonprofit corporation that runs the school is the El Paso Special Needs Education Center, doing business as Every Little Blessing.
While the support is substantial, the private school’s tuition is expensive. Full tuition for a child with Down syndrome is $1,000 a month, but many of the children receive tuition assistance. Still, some parents actually pay $770 a month.
Tuition for a typically developing child who does not have Down syndrome runs $240 a month.
Pearson said the foundation is working to improve the resources and opportunities available to those with special needs in the region, including people who are visually impaired and with Down syndrome.
“That is part of the foundation’s mission,” he said. “A while back, we started along this path of trying to go narrow and deep in working with folks with special needs and started with Down syndrome.”
The foundation also works with school districts, he said, “to help kids who are moving out of their final year in high school into employment.
“We’re trying to keep them from graduating to the couch.”
With that in mind, he said, the foundation is also working with The Hospitals of Providence and has signed a lease “to open up some ice cream stores that will employ people with special needs.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
