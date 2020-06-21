During a change of command ceremony June 15, Brig. Gen. Johnny Davis relinquished command of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss to Col. Tobin Magsig, above. Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Futures Command, hosted the ceremony. ‘This organization has postured itself to be a key enabler for how the Army will change in the future,’ Wesley said. Davis is headed to Army Futures Command in Austin where he will serve as the chief of staff. The modernization command’s new leader, Magsig, most recently served as the executive officer to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command. His experience includes three deployments to Iraq and nine deployments to Afghanistan.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Photo gallery: After $78 million restoration, historic Plaza Hotel is open once again
- Bella Cora owner selling bakery to pursue ministry
- Crane watch: The big list of big projects
- El Paso's COVID-19 death rate highest among big Texas counties
- ‘Cops,’ ‘Live PD’ canceled
- City parks, spray parks, museums start to open
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Luby’s to sell off its business and assets
- AT&T invests in El Paso to upgrade network
- Whispers: Congrats, on the market and flying high
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Virus outbreak could spin 'out of control' in South Sudan
- Fire burning at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa
- Luxury fashion challenged to confront racist attitudes
- Asian shares mixed as US reports surging virus cases
- Germany's Wirecard: Missing accounts probably don't exist
- What Would Have Been: Red Sox-Cards and a CWS title
- High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic
- As virus surges, Pakistan says there's no choice but to open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.