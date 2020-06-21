During a change of command ceremony June 15, Brig. Gen. Johnny Davis relinquished command of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss to Col. Tobin Magsig, above. Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Futures Command, hosted the ceremony. ‘This organization has postured itself to be a key enabler for how the Army will change in the future,’ Wesley said. Davis is headed to Army Futures Command in Austin where he will serve as the chief of staff. The modernization command’s new leader, Magsig, most recently served as the executive officer to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command. His experience includes three deployments to Iraq and nine deployments to Afghanistan.

