At the end of January, El Paso kids will have a new place to go to learn a new language.
More specifically, kids will learn the language of computer coding at Code Ninjas, a national franchise founded in Houston, which will open its first El Paso location on Jan. 31.
“I hope that I can convey to my parents that with technology, things are constantly changing and developing,” said Krissett Loya-Bodiford, owner of Code Ninjas in El Paso. “Our primary purpose is to show kids how to think critically and analytically, and not just a language they can regurgitate.”
Code Ninjas is not a tutoring center, Loya-Bodiford said. It’s a student-led learning space, with sensei as learning facilitators. There are nine of the sensei, and Loya-Bodiford said all of them are graduates or undergraduates from UTEP.
Students have the opportunity to learn three types of coding languages, including JavaScript, by building their own video games or apps.
“I hope ninjas can look up to them and say, ‘Oh, that’s not too far away,’” Loya-Bodiford said.
The El Paso Code Ninjas is at West Towne Marketplace in Northwest El Paso. Loya-Bodiford, a native El Pasoan and Eastsider, said she’s been amazed by the growth on the Westside.
“I moved away from what I knew, came to this part of town, and it’s starting to feel like the far Eastside,” Loya-Bodiford said.
Loya-Bodiford has a background in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and public health, and has worked in medical research. She moved back to El Paso four years ago and is also a homeschool parent.
“From there I started feeling a sense of wanting to contribute in a different sort of way,” Loya-Bodiford said.
The 1,400-square-foot “dojo” space can accommodate 24 children, and courses are available for junior levels, ages 5 to 7, and Create levels, ages 8 to 14. The cost is $225 per month.
“I believe in their kid-led way of learning,” Loya-Bodiford said. “I like the idea of not having a teacher-student dynamic and having kids have this space to develop their skills at their own pace.”
The company was founded in Houston. Loya-Bodiford said she was living in Houston and that there was a Code Ninjas location near her neighborhood, but at the time didn’t think she’d ever end up owning one.
“My kids were too young, but it stuck with me and here we are living that small afterthought that I never at that time imagined to be possible,” she said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
