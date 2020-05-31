A Clean Cube is put into service in El Paso Tuesday, the first-ever deployment of the new mobile military technology. The high-tech unit, manufactured by Synergy Med in Minnesota and Colorado, is being used by University Medical Center of El Paso to expand its ability to conduct COVID-19 screenings and disinfect personal protective equipment at its Ysleta Clinic. Vaporized hydrogen peroxide units in the Clean Cube clean all surfaces and objects, and the HVAC system replaces the air in the unit 34 times an hour. El Paso businessman Renard Johnson helped the company select El Paso County, a coronavirus hotspot, for the deployment of the technology. And local officials, including Mayor Dee Margo, were given a tour Tuesday.

