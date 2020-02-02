El Paso City Council will get a new member to represent the Eastside’s District 6 seat after candidate Claudia Lizette Rodriguez won a runoff election last Saturday, Jan. 25.
Rodriguez won with 53% of the vote against challenger Debbie Torres, a former UTEP program manager and president of the Pueblo Viejo Neighborhood Association.
Saturday’s voter turnout for the runoff election was low. About 2.6% of 47,759 registered voters in District 6 turned out to vote.
Rodriguez will replace former city Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, who resigned in October to run for the Texas congressional seat for District 76.
District 76 is currently represented by César Blanco, who is running for the Texas Senate.
Rodriguez has said she’s opposed to raising property taxes, wants to boost El Paso’s economy and improve the condition of the city’s roadways.