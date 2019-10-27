The Charcoaler had a little work done, and won’t be embarrassed if you call them out on it.
The classic El Paso staple recently completed an expansion of its original Westside restaurant at 5837 N. Mesa. The space now includes indoor and outdoor seating, as well as an outside play area for children and more treats for both adults and kids.
“We re-opened two years ago and had always wanted to do this,” said Ryan McNellis, president. “It’s something that we had seen in other areas but hadn’t seen in El Paso.”
McNellis said the space can be used for things like birthday parties and reunions. The Mesa Charcoaler is now also serving homemade sangria, eight different types of beer and 12 flavors of ice cream.
The Charcoaler also has a spot on Airway and Edgemere that has been open for about a year in a former Whataburger building. McNellis said business is good and that the spot is more of a fast-food option than the original Charcoaler’s drive-in setup.
McNellis added that he’s looking to expand the Charcoaler to other locations, including the Eastside, but that the group is still looking for the right place.
“We are looking at really developing this more outdoor yard game type family experience into other markets,” McNellis said. “We’re still looking around, but we need a large piece of land to do it right.”
