The city of El Paso is in line for and should have already received $119 million in federal CARES Act assistance, but there’s a lot of frustration here and in other cities about how that money can be used – and how it can’t.
“Right now, it’s really restrictive about how those funds can be used,” said Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer. “Right now, it’s limited to any expenditure related to the COVID-19 response.
“So there’s no flexibility and nothing in there that says you can use this funding to offset any revenue loss. So although we’re getting $119 million, there’s no guarantee right now. Based on our expenditures related to the response, we’re not going to get anywhere close to that amount.”
The hope is, he said, that President Trump will sign emergency legislation to loosen the restrictions and allow the federal funds to offset cities’ and counties’ losses in revenues and taxes.
“So far that hasn’t happened, and there’s already talk from the president that there’s going to be an amount of the stimulus bill that will include funding for state and local governments,” Cortinas said Thursday. “So right now, it’s really just wait and see.”
As things stand, the city, county and other jurisdictions have gotten more than 98% of their local property tax revenues due this year to fund the current fiscal year, which ends Aug. 31 for the city.
But sales taxes, fees, fines and other forms of income to keep local governments going are down significantly.
The good news is that the city has slowed down its work projects and shifted funds to avoid the likelihood of a significant deficit in the year starting Sept. 1, Cortinas said.
“We actually don’t anticipate, because of the cuts that we’ve made in expenditures, that we’re even going to have to touch our fund balances this year,” he said, referring to savings the city can make – and bank – every year.
Those savings are coming mainly from contractual services that have been postponed and unspent salaries from vacant positions that the city has left unfilled.
“We’ve not had any personnel cutbacks,” he said.
However, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez has proposed salary reductions for city employees that City Council will hear and likely act on during its 9 a.m. Monday meeting.
Council meetings are conducted remotely and available for live viewing as well as public comment participation on the city of El Paso’s website.
Then, at its 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting, the council will take up a proposal from city Reps. Alexsandra Annello and Claudia Rodriguez to suspend construction of the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment facility and the Mexican American Cultural Center voters approved in 2012 – both highly controversial.
“I don’t think the staff thinks it’s the craziest thing in the world, but the mayor has said he thinks it’s irresponsible and disrespectful,” Annello said. “But there were two bonds in 2012 – the big three signature projects and the really important community projects.
“We’ve put all of the other bond projects on hold and all the other capital plans. I don’t see why we wouldn’t look at these extremely expensive projects the same.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 587-6622 - home office and 630-6622 -c.
