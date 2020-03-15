The El Paso City Council on Tuesday is slated to take up several items related to a complex land swap between the city and a group of private investors that, if approved, will bring the Northeast one step closer to a large master plan community.
It also brings the city’s efforts to lure Great Wolf Lodge to El Paso with a large incentive package a step closer to fruition.
Council members will discuss whether to approve an updated memorandum of understanding that would allow the Public Service Board to sell 2,313 acres of vacant land in Northeast to the city for $18.6 million. The payment will be drawn from the city’s impact fund over 30 years, according to public city documents.
The city plans to swap the Northeast land for a 44-acre property in Northwest El Paso, which it will then lease to Great Wolf Lodge for a water park and hotel near the corner of I-10 and Paso Del Norte Drive.
Great Wolf will have the option to buy the 44 acres for $5,000 after leasing it for 10 years for $1,000 a year, according to its agreement with the city.
In Northeast, a master plan community would be developed by FSW Investments, a group of investors that includes El Paso businessman Paul Foster and Scarborough Lane, a Dallas-based developer.
The city says the two properties are valued equally.
Jessica Herrera, director of the city’s economic and international development department, said the deal is complex but is an opportunity to spur new growth that is in line with the city’s master plans.
“It’s an opportunity to inject some significant density into an area that has been underserved,” Herrera said.
The agreement between the Public Service Board and the city will take land from El Paso Water’s inventory and put it into the city’s inventory, for purposes of economic development, Herrera said.
“We have to formalize an arrangement so they understand they’re still going to receive a payment for that land over a 30-year term,” Herrera said.
The Northwest property is north of the North Hills neighborhood off of U.S.-54, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and the Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course. The golf course is not included in the land exchange.
Other items related to the land exchange include actions on creating a municipal management district and updates to the tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ #13, that was established in October 2018. It encompasses 6,879 acres of land in the Northeast, including the 2,313 in the proposed development.
City council on Tuesday will vote whether to approve or reject amendments to TIRZ #13.
A TIRZ is an economic development tool designed to attract new investment to an area. When property values increase within the TIRZ boundaries, the additional property tax revenues don’t go into the city’s coffers. They go to the TIRZ, to be reinvested in the area.
Herrera said the city is anticipating about 9,500 single and multifamily homes built in the development in Northeast, as well as the accompanying amenities, streets and infrastructure. The development is slated to be called Franklin Mountain Estates.
Herrera added that the new development could help fill in some gaps between other established neighborhoods, and that the city will provide 135 acres reserved for open space in the development.
Franklin Mountain Estates will be built over 30 years and could contribute up to $2 billion in value to the city’s tax base, according to the city.
City Council will also discuss the creation of a municipal management district on the Northeast property.
City Council passed a resolution in January 2019 supporting state legislation that would allow the creation of the municipal management district on the 2,000-acre property.
Municipal Management District No. 1, which encompasses the 2,313-acre property, would have a five-person board appointed by FSW, the developer. Those five people are William Kell, Ryan Burkhardt, James Feagin, Brent Harris and Scott Weaver, according to city documentation.
The MMD has the power to levy a tax on the future residents inside the district’s boundaries.
“The purpose of the MMD is to facilitate development of the 2,313-acre site as a master-planned community by establishing an independent financing mechanism” to support things like land and economic development, housing and commerce, according to the city.
The board appointments still need to be approved by both the City Council and at the state level, Herrera said.
This week’s City Council meeting is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. A spokeswoman for the city said as of Friday afternoon there were no plans to postpone Tuesday’s meeting over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
